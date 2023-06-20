Is it a Good Move to Dispose Your Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares?

Tweedy, Browne, an investment management firm, released its first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tweedy, Browne has entered into a voluntary agreement, whereby they will waive the fees associated with the International Value Fund whenever the Fund's average daily net assets ("ADNA") surpass the threshold of $6 billion. The performance of the Fund would have been lower if fees were not waived during specific periods. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Tweedy, Browne mentioned Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1998, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based financial services company with a $232.6 billion market capitalization. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) delivered a -11.87% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -8.55%. The stock closed at $29.19 per share on June 16, 2023.

Here is what Tweedy, Browne has to say about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"The Funds received very little in the way of return contributions from many of their financial, energy, media, and healthcare holdings. While it would appear that a crisis was avoided by the quick intervention of bank regulators in the US and Switzerland, some uneasiness still remains in the global banking community. This turmoil couldn't help but have a negative impact on investor sentiment and in turn on Fund bank holdings such as Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)."

Our calculations show that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was not able to secure a spot on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was in 78 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 87 funds in the previous quarter. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) delivered a 4.92% return in the past 3 months.

