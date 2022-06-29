good natured® Announces Extension Agreement with Primary Lender & Refinancing LOI with Major U.S. Bank and Canadian Lender

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that it has entered into an extension agreement dated June 29, 2022 (the "Extension Agreement") with its primary lender in connection with the senior credit agreement dated October 28, 2021 between the Company and its primary lender (the "Senior Credit Facility"). The Extension Agreement relates to the breach of the fixed charge coverage ratio covenant ("FCCR") under the Senior Credit Facility as previously announced in the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2022 and May 12, 2022.

Under the Extension Agreement, the Company's primary lender has agreed to forbear from exercising its enforcement rights with respect to past breaches of the FCCR as at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 for a period of 60 days from the date of the Extension Agreement and has provided a waiver of the FCCR covenant as at June 30, 2022.

The Company is pursuing a refinancing of the Senior Credit Facility during the 60-day period (the "Refinancing"). The Company has signed a non-binding letter of intent with a major U.S. bank and non-binding term sheet with a major Canadian lender with respect to the Refinancing and is currently in due diligence and further negotiations with both entities in pursuing the Refinancing.

