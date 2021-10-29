U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

good natured® to Host Investor Webcast on November 4th, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Good Natured Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Good Natured Products)
Good Natured Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Good Natured Products)

During the webcast, Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer of good natured®, will provide a presentation through a PowerPoint discussion that will cover key areas of the Company's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1501621&tp_key=6af304e712
An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.
good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:
Spencer Churchill
Investor Relations
1-877-286-0617 ext. 113
invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Natured Products

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c4286.html

