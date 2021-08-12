ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, IT employment increased by 0.09% to 5,369,700 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has increased by 4.91% since July 2020 adding 251,300 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.24% sequentially to 2,618,500. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.11% since July 2020, adding 79,000 engineering workers.

"While it's hard not to applaud twelve consecutive months of IT employment gains and hitting a new all-time high, the rate of growth slowed to the lowest level in a year," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "The talent supply challenge is very real. While the shortage of workers is a new development for many labor categories, in IT, it has been a crisis in the making for years. Given this supply side challenge, I anticipate we will continue to see anemic growth rates for the foreseeable despite very strong demand," added Roberts.

For the complete August 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/good-news-bad-news-it-employment-posts-gains-for-twelfth-consecutive-month-as-lack-of-supply-slows-rate-of-growth/

