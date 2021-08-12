U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Good News/Bad News: IT Employment Posts Gains For Twelfth Consecutive Month As Lack Of Supply Slows Rate Of Growth

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, IT employment increased by 0.09% to 5,369,700 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has increased by 4.91% since July 2020 adding 251,300 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.24% sequentially to 2,618,500. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.11% since July 2020, adding 79,000 engineering workers.

"While it's hard not to applaud twelve consecutive months of IT employment gains and hitting a new all-time high, the rate of growth slowed to the lowest level in a year," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "The talent supply challenge is very real. While the shortage of workers is a new development for many labor categories, in IT, it has been a crisis in the making for years. Given this supply side challenge, I anticipate we will continue to see anemic growth rates for the foreseeable despite very strong demand," added Roberts.

For the complete August 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/good-news-bad-news-it-employment-posts-gains-for-twelfth-consecutive-month-as-lack-of-supply-slows-rate-of-growth/

About TechServe Alliance
TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

