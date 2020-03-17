Good news, Bay Area, you can still go on a hike (for now)

Yesterday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a lockdown for six Bay Area Counties: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda. The public health order marks a big step to help reduce movement, potential transmission of COVID-19, of the nearly 7 million people within the Bay Area.

It is important to note that the mayor, as of today, has not issued a complete and utter lockdown. This means you can still go outside for exercise and leisure, as well as heading to your local grocery store (mine is giving out free flowers to stressed shoppers). You can also order food delivery from your app of choice. Some restaurants are offering food to-go, or if you're Black Hammer Brewing, crowlers and growlers to-go.

Per the SF Chronicle, bicycling for exercise is fine, as well as driving to hiking trails and beaches for fresh air. I highly recommend a morning stroll at Lands End or Fort Funston. You'll also catch a good sunset at Bernal Heights or out on one of the numerous piers.

The guidance, if you leave your house, is to remain six feet away from another individual at all times.

Before you ask: both recreational and medical dispensaries were told to halt sales this morning.

This all in mind, let's end on a general note. Be kind, tip well, and be thankful for moments of humanity and love in this moment of stress. Everyone is scared and buying out the store's quantity of toilet paper in one go might not be as thoughtful as you think.

Left in my mailbox with phone number. So made my day! pic.twitter.com/5tRJ6FwTUP — demetrios manthous (@demetriosmanth2) March 16, 2020

