It's good news for Bound Brook residents on school taxes, but how good?

BOUND BROOK – Thanks to increased state aid and an increase in property ratables, the property tax rate to fund the borough's school district is proposed to fall by about 1.1%.

That means the owner of a home assessed at the average of $418,501 can expect to see an approximate school tax decrease of $140. That amount does not include municipal or county tax rates which have not been finalized.

The gross amount of money to be raised by the school property tax for the $49.6 million budget would increase by $294,910, but the tax rate is declining because of a 7.3% increase in property values in the borough and a 16% increase in state aid.

For the first time in 16 years, the district received the level of state aid prescribed by the state's school funding formula.

In a 2016 study, the Education Law Center said that Bound Brook was one of the four most "under-funded" school districts in the state.

More: Bound Brook arson suspect won't be forced to take antipsychotic drug so he can go to trial

As a result of flat state aid and rising costs, the state is shortchanging Bound Brook by $7,442 per student in state aid, the report said.

“We want to thank Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Department of Education, and the Somerset County Department of Education for bringing the district the funding it deserves and was promised,” said Superintendent of Schools Alvin Freeman.

The budget for the 2024-25 school year proposes expanding curriculum and staffing, especially in the areas of summer and after-school enrichment, elementary school gifted and talented programs, English as a Second Language (ESL), Math, and English Language Arts (ELA).

“Our students and staff here in Bound Brook School District are exceptional," Freeman said. “The leadership team worked closely with the Board of Education to present a tentative budget that continues to support our staff by providing additional tools and training opportunities and enhances the educational offerings for our students.”

A public hearing and final adoption of the budget is scheduled for May 22.

The budget also includes money for capital projects at each of the district’s schools, including bathroom renovations at the high school, bleachers and scoreboards at Community Middle School, new signage and gates at Lafayette, a new instructional copier at Smalley, and iPads and interactive boards at LaMonte/LaMonte Annex.

The budget also proposes funds for more Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses to include unmanned drone flight, mechanical engineering technology, and an EMT/firefighter program.

Story continues

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook NJ school tax rate falling about 1%