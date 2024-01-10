Good News For Dry Eye Disease Patients: Eye Care Focused Alcon's Treatment Shows Encouraging Benefit In Late-Stage Trials

Alcon (NYSE: ALC) released topline results from the two Phase 3 trials (COMET-2 and COMET-3) evaluating the efficacy and safety of AR-15512, a candidate treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED).

In both COMET-2 and COMET-3, which enrolled more than 930 dry eye subjects in total (randomized 1:1 to AR-15512 or vehicle control), the primary endpoint of the proportion of subjects with at least a 10-mm increase in unanesthetized Schirmer's score (a measure of tear production) achieved statistical significance at Day 14 [p<0.0001].

These data are consistent with the proposed mechanism of action of AR-15512.

DED is one of the most common ocular disorders, affecting an estimated 38 million people in the U.S., and about 18 million are diagnosed, and less than 10% of those diagnosed are treated with a prescription product.

In these studies, additional data derived from secondary endpoints demonstrated the rapid onset and sustained tear production associated with AR-15512 compared to vehicle, as early as Day 1 and persistent to Day 90.

Overall, AR-15512 was well tolerated and no serious ocular adverse events were reported.

Alcon anticipates filing the NDA for AR-15512 with the FDA in mid-2024.

Alcon's ophthalmic pharmaceutical portfolio currently includes Rocklatan, Rhopressa, Simbrinza, Eysuvis, and Inveltys.

Price Action: ALC shares are up 4.55% at $80.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

