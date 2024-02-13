Some good news for household budgets: Twin Cities grocery prices are lower than a year ago

Grocery prices in the Twin Cities may have hit a tipping point and are now slightly lower than they were a year ago.

That's finally some good news for consumers' pocketbooks as residents in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region continue to experience lower inflation than the nation as a whole, even if the rate has bumped up a bit in recent months.

Grocery prices in the region fell 0.8% last month compared with a year ago, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I think that has been a selling point for people feeling inflation slowing," said Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas. "It's getting back to a point where people don't notice prices going up every single time they go to the grocery store. And I think that's a really important metric for normalcy."

In the metro area, prices for fruits and vegetables declined by 7.2%, and dairy and other products decreased by 5.4%. Meanwhile, restaurant prices rose 4.6%.

By comparison, in the U.S. as a whole, grocery prices increased 1.2% over the year, and restaurant prices jumped 5.1%, according to the latest inflation report.

The overall consumer price index for the Twin Cities region — which measures how much costs increase — was 2.6% in January on a year-over-year basis. That is lower than the 2.8% annual rate recorded in November, but higher than the 1.8% logged in May and 1% in July.

Still, inflation in the Twin Cities remains below the U.S. rate, which came in higher than expected at 3.1% last month. While the U.S. rate ticked down from 3.4% in in December, so-called core prices, which strip out volatile food and gas prices, held steady increasing at 3.9% on an annual rate and rose on a monthly basis.

"Things still look better in Minneapolis than the rest of the country in terms of inflation," Schipper said. "But we saw some of the same disappointments at our local level as you saw in the national report."

In particular, he noted that prices for shelter and services ticked up and continue to be drivers of inflation.

Together, the local and national data for January illustrate that the effort to bring inflation down is not complete and the road to bringing it back down to the Federal Reserve's target of 2% may still take some time.

"Combined with the strong January jobs report, the inflation data show an economy that isn't slowing as rapidly as many had predicted or feared," David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Minneapolis-based Thrivent Financial, said in a statement.

While the Federal Reserve had already signaled it was not likely to cut rates in March, Royal added that it's difficult to see policymakers making a cut in May after this inflation report.

"Summer cuts likely remain a possibility," he said.

In the Twin Cities, consumers have also been seeing some relief at the pump. Energy prices in the region fell 7.3% in January from a year ago, mostly due to lower gasoline prices. However, gas prices have since started ticking back up.

In the past year, the Minneapolis-St. Paul region sometimes had the lowest inflation rate among the dozen other U.S. metro areas for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases inflation data every other month.

But in January, two other regions showed a slower inflation rate: Boston with 2%, followed by Los Angeles with 2.5%.

The Dallas-Ft. Worth region had the highest annual rate among the dozen at 5.3%.