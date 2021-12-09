U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.03
    -9.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,799.06
    +44.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,661.33
    -125.65 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.60
    -26.11 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    -0.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.40 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0320 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6010
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,326.40
    -2,025.43 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.56
    -49.39 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     

Good News! Savings on Lensbaby Products With Our Exclusive Code!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

It’s back! And we know you’re going to love it! We’re always saying that the photo world is very sterile when it comes to lenses and image quality. But lucky for you all, there’s hope! The folks at Lensbaby have savings on their lenses and accessories. The photo after this paragraph was shot with the Lensbaby OMNI system of prisms. They can do wonders for your camera and lenses. But then there are also great things like the Velvet lenses, and Edge optics, and so much more. In many ways, they’re some of the best lenses for creative photographers right now! Take a look after the jump!

Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off, totaling to 25% off their products. This will only work if you click our links first.

This piece is presented in partnership with LENSBABY. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this round-up already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Lensbaby Current Lens Deals

Recommended Stories

  • Is the High Dynamic Range Setting in Your Camera Useful?

    First off, I'm a guy that will always try to avoid post-production at any cost. Any that's far easier to do with some camera systems than others. But if you really have to do post-production, then the high dynamic range (HDR) setting really does matter. I think it matters if you want to spend less time in post-production. I also think it matters to understand what you want from your own images. Most of all, though, I think that it's best for realizing just how great modern cameras really are.

  • The Secret to High Contrast in Portrait Photography

    If you shoot portraits often, you can fall into various camps. Some folks like a lot of contrast in the portraits. And indeed, high-contrast portrait photos can look pretty wonderful and natural. But other folks like as little contrast as possible. That way, with a flatter image, they can work on it a lot in post-production. Understanding what works in what situation, though, is pretty tough. Further, you may not really understand the naming of what you actually want. So in this post, we're goin

  • Photographer Boyd Hagen Writes a Love Letter to the Sony RX1R II

    I never held a camera in my hand until my second year of college. After trying on four or five majors, none of which fit, I stumbled into journalism. Here I could use my natural curiosity to some advantage. Then, I discovered photojournalism, which was even better—my first drafts of stories were always OK, but I couldn’t learn to rewrite. Photojournalism, I realized, had no second drafts—you only got one chance to get it right.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so … The post Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter and COVID-19 in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead, with employment data from France and the U.S in focus. ECB central bank chatter and COVID-19 news updates could also influence, however.

  • Women Hold Just 22% of Oil Industry Jobs, Survey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry just can’t seem to hold on to women workers.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThat’s the conclusion of an industry survey presented at the World Petroleum Congress, a Houston event

  • Vacasa IPO: 'We're insulated from new variants'

    Vacasa’s market debut comes at a time when the once-hot SPAC market is starting to cool and as the Omicron variant threatens to upend the recovery in the travel industry. According to Vacasa’s CEO Matt Roberts, that has yet to materialize.

  • U.K. Lenders to Suspend Home Evictions Over Christmas Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersBritish banks and building societies won’t evict homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments over the Christmas period, as the industry looks to project a friendlier image and Covid-19 continues to d

  • Allegro Microsystems Stock Sees Composite Rating Improve To 96

    Allegro Microsystems saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Wednesday, up from 93 the day before.

  • Structured Notes Are Attracting Interest—and Controversy

    These packaged investment products may offer high yields and downside protection, but can come with underplayed risks.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Will Sell Its Security Business to Securitas. The Stock Rises.

    Swedish rival Securitas agrees to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • VW Americas CEO sees chip shortage lasting into 2022, but industry protecting margins

    Volkswagen AG's Americas chief sees the global chip shortage lasting into the third quarter of next year, but believes the auto industry will maintain the discipline that has led to strong vehicle pricing and corporate profits even when the flow of semiconductors returns to normal. The COVID-19 shutdown last year and the subsequent chip shortage reduced vehicle inventories, but also resulted in strong profits for most companies. VW Group of America Chief Executive Scott Keogh is optimistic the industry can maintain those profits without returning to past bad practices.

  • Brazil’s Nubank Raises $2.6 Billion in Top-of-Range U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital bank whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., raised $2.6 billion in a U.S. initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range it had earlier lowered.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for Sky

  • Apple Stock Has Been Invincible. Don’t Bet on It Falling — Yet

    Apple stock has been on a tear, and nothing seems to be able to knock it down for long. The thing is, with Apple stock, it might not be. Apple stock (AAPL) has jumped 19% during the past month of trading, easily outperforming the 0.5% rise, the 0.9% gain, and the 0.04% advance.

  • Zillow Didn’t Really Downsize

    In today’s real-estate market, nothing should surprise you, but here’s an interesting one: As it exits iBuying after steep losses, Zillow Group is now worth nearly twice as much as it was before going big into the once-hyped business. In the first quarter of 2019, Zillow posted revenue of $454 million. By the quarter ending in March 2023, Wall Street is forecasting that Zillow will post revenue of $636 million—just 40% more than what it generated four years prior.

  • Yeti Stock Rating Climbs After Wild Trek Higher For Sales, Profits, Cools A Bit

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Yeti Holdings shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Kaisa Cut to Default After Missing $400 Million Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. has become the latest Chinese property developer to default, as Fitch Ratings downgraded its rating following a missed dollar bond payment. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersFitch cut its long-term foreign-currency issuer de

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB.While not compulsory, the “ambition” t