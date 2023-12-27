What is a good paying job in Kentucky? Here are jobs where workers get paid the best
How much do workers make in Kentucky?
According to payroll company ADP, the median annual pay for workers in the commonwealth is $55,200, roughly $3,000 less than the national median annual pay. ADP also found that the median annual wage, which represents the middle value or the 50th percentile of workers' wages, in Kentucky was up 6.4% when compared to last year, a larger pay increase than what was seen nationally.
However, according to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, the average annual wage for workers in Kentucky is $51,490, falling slightly below the median annual wage.
Uric Dufrene, the Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, told the Courier Journal there is a strong correlation between the education required and the average wages an individual is likely to make, especially in the highest-paid jobs since most of these careers are highly specialized and require secondary education.
“The key takeaway is the relationship between annual earnings and the education and skills required for the occupation or industry,” Dufrene said. “In general, the higher wages are in industries that require higher levels of skills and education. Wage levels in specific industries also reflect the supply and demand for labor in that particular industry.”
So, what are the best jobs and industries in Kentucky to work in to maximize pay? Here's what we found.
What are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Kentucky?
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that looks at annual median wage, the top jobs in the commonwealth are concentrated in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career fields. Here’s a snapshot of the 10 highest median annual wage jobs across the state:
Family medicine physicians: $215,210
General pediatrics: $210,000
Nuclear engineers: $192,380
Chief executives: $157,790
Judges: $139,650
General dentists: $135,390
Medical dosimetrists (part of a radiation oncology team): $133,420
Podiatrists: $132,160
Pharmacists: $129,690
Architectural and engineering managers: $128,760
What are the 10 lowest-paying jobs in Kentucky?
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that looks at annual median wage, the lowest-paid jobs in the commonwealth typically don’t require advanced education. Here’s a snapshot of the 10 lowest median annual wage jobs across the state:
Animal breeders: $20,960
Amusement and recreation attendants: $21,050
Waiters and waitresses: $21,060
Physical therapist aides: $21,310
Textile machine workers: $21,720
Fast food cooks: $21,970
Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers: $22,240
Motor vehicle operators: $22,340
School bus monitors: $22,390
Bailiff (a legal officer, often in a courtroom): $22,500
What are the top 10 occupations in the Louisville area?
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, in the KentuckianWorks region, which includes Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties, the top jobs based on the average annual wage are almost all representative of the medical field. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest average annual wage jobs in this region:
Orthopedic surgeons (not including pediatric): $430,464
All other surgeons: $417,073
Radiologists: $408,912
Anesthesiologists: $372,308
General internal medicine physicians: $370,308
All other physicians: $310,914
Psychiatrists: $307,262
Obstetrics and gynecologists: $292,355
Chief executives: $267,612
Family medicine physicians: $252,688
What is the top job and wage based on education level in Kentucky?
According to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, here is a look at the average annual wage for the highest-paid job in each category of educational attainment that data is collected for in Kentucky:
No formal education: Pipelayers, $66,500
High school diploma: Gambling managers, $123,230
Some college, but no degree: Computer user support specialists, $52,890
Associate’s degree: Air Traffic Controllers, $114,600
Postsecondary nondegree award: Commercial pilots, $131,810
Bachelor’s degree: Chief executive, $206,610
Master’s degree: Nurse Anesthetist, $235,260
Doctoral or professional degree: Orthopedic surgeons (not including pediatric), $410,760
What are the best-paid job industries in Kentucky?
According to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, here is a look at the top 10 highest-paid job industries based on average annual wage in Jefferson County. The highest-paid job industries in Jefferson County mirror the highest-paid job industries across the state, with the average annual wage in Jefferson County being roughly $10,000 more than the state average:
Management of companies and enterprises: $130,901
Utilities: $118,089
Finance and insurance: $101,611
Mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction: $93,692
Wholesale trade: $84,347
Professional, scientific and technical services: $84,063
Information: $80,227
Manufacturing: $75,414
Transportation and warehousing: $74,660
Construction: $70,027
