GOOD PLANeT Foods Expands Product Line With First Of Its Kind, Real Smoked Cheese Wheels

·3 min read

Innovator of Allergen Free, Plant-Based Cheeses Debuts New Product

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD PLANeT Foods, creator of premium plant-based, allergen-free cheeses, today unveiled two new products to their line-up, Real Smoked Cheddar and Real Smoked Gouda Plant-Based Cheese Wheels. The wheels will be making their debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim taking place on March 8 - March 12. The Smoked Wheels are crafted with real, allergen-free ingredients making them perfect for charcuterie boards, snacking, and even as an ingredient for various recipes. They are deliciously creamy and uniquely smoked for hours with real applewood chips making it the first of its kind plant-based cheese. The Smoked Wheel will retail for SRP $5.99 and will be available at retailers nationwide, as well as online at www.goodplanetfoods.com in the upcoming weeks.

"We are committed to expanding the plant-based cheese segment by pushing the envelope, and offering consumers new ways to enjoy allergen-free, dairy-free cheese," said GOOD PLANeT Foods Co-CEO Bart Adlam. "With our new Smoked Wheels, we are doing just that. These naturally smoked offerings will bring the joy of cheese to consumers who are vegan, flexitarian, or just trying to make a small step towards a healthier diet and PLANeT."

Experts say that if every person in the United States gave up meat and dairy products for at least one day out of the week, the environment would reap the benefits. By switching out dairy products, consumers could save at least 50% of the Earth's water use as well as thousands of tons of carbon emissions. GOOD PLANeT Foods products have simple, clean ingredients that also make it a PLANeT Friendly option. GOOD PLANeT Foods products are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, Non-GMO, and keto-certified.

GOOD PLANeT Foods, now available in over 1200+ retail locations nationwide, offers a variety of plant-based cheeses, which include the Slices, Shreds, Wedges, and the newly announced Smoked Wheels that are made up of clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and plant starches that create a superior taste, texture, and melt.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @goodplanetfoods.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods
With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com as well as follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:
Power Digital Marketing
goodplanetfoods@powerdigital.com

n/a (PRNewsfoto/GOOD PLANeT Foods)
n/a (PRNewsfoto/GOOD PLANeT Foods)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-planet-foods-expands-product-line-with-first-of-its-kind-real-smoked-cheese-wheels-301493782.html

SOURCE GOOD PLANeT Foods

