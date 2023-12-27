Good River Wellness opens medical marijuana dispensary in Euclid

Dec. 26—Good River Wellness, a new medical marijuana in Euclid, has opened its doors.

The new location officially started business on Dec. 1 and is now the second medical marijuana location in Euclid.

Kody Miller, general manager of the dispensary, says that he wants Good River Wellness, located at 27101 Euclid Ave., to be a part of the community and says that he tries to offer prices that are competitive with the dispensaries that surround Euclid.

"What we are trying to do is provide affordable medicine by working with local Ohio cultivators," Miller said. "For now, we are going to have everyday specials in order to try and provide for everybody.

"Everyone was really excited to come and see what it looked like now," Miller said. "We have had no negative feedback from the community. Everyone is really accommodating and have been reaching out to us on how to get a medical card.

"We get questions every day asking us how to do recreational, but we've had to turn those people away because we can't do that yet."

One thing that sets Good River Wellness and other dispensaries apart from other small to medium businesses that come into a community, Miller says, is that they are limited in their ability to advertise.

They are restricted in the size of their "open" sign by state regulations that limit what can be on the outside medical marijuana stores.

Often times regulation on signage comes from the city or municipality setting standards for signage and marketing.

Miller believes these restrictions have caused a slow start for the dispensary. He said the number of patients has been steadily growing, and he hopes the community knows that a closer option exists for patients who might have mobility issues or lack means of traveling outside of Euclid.

"Roughly patient count is five to 10 a day," Miller said. "It's very low."

"We are changing our front logo to Good Wellness Dispensary," Miller said. "Just to let people know that it is a dispensary because when people drive by sometimes, they don't know what it is."

Another way of trying to gain traction in the area has been volunteering with local charities, like the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Miller says he hopes the volunteer work benefits Euclid, but also helps normalize an industry that was once viewed negatively.

"We do volunteer work with the community," Miller said. "We donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank once or twice I believe, and that was just volunteering our time, donating food, and wearing our T-shirts while we were there and just kind of getting out there.

"Patients can donate their change or whatever they want to at the point of sale and each month we have random Euclid and Cleveland charities that the money goes to."

The next step for Good River Wellness will be adding a drive-through. Miller said the materials are at the store, and they will be building it after the holiday season.

He hopes the added option lets people who know what they want to have a quick experience with online ordering. The result he says will also let people who want a more personal experience come inside and have more time to do so.