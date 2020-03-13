The good SaaS times will end and challenges are coming

We’ve had a great decade-long run in SaaS — abundant capital, a thriving economy and a massive existing market shift from on-premise to cloud.

But the good times will end and challenges are coming.

I’m not predicting when it will happen — maybe it’s the spread of COVID-19, or perhaps the market recovers and goes on to set new records — but one thing is for sure, recession will come, it always does.

Because a lot of SaaS leaders have never run a business through one, it might be helpful to share some ideas on how to be ready for the inevitable slump. One of the greatest assets a SaaS business has is high-margin, recurring revenue — that should provide more leeway in making changes to get through a downturn than many other types of businesses.

I’ve broken this guide into the macro — things that happen to you, the levers you can impact in your business and some notes on how to keep your stakeholders supportive.

Funding environment

Credit tends to dry up in a recession, but luckily for SaaS, bank debt has never really been available, so it’s unlikely this makes much difference! The new breed of SaaS debt providers should be able to keep providing credit through a recession, as they understand the real asset of recurring revenue. They may get more conservative in the amount of money they will loan, especially if signups are down and churn is up, but debt should be more available for SaaS than in other sectors. Make sure you know your funnel and install base metrics — these should provide confidence to a lender.

Who knows what’ll happen with VC. There has been so much money raised by new and ever-expanding funds that they may keep investing. Valuations are likely to drop and the world will move more investor-friendly than founder-friendly, and check sizes will drop in line with valuation for VCs to get the same equity for less money. Good business is good business in theory, but "growth at all costs" is harder and more expensive in a recession. Where FOMO (fear of missing out) drives VC in good times, plain-old fear holds them back in bad ones.

Customers and the addressable market

This is nuanced, depending on from where you win customers. Do you save them money over their existing solution? Or cost them more money than how they do it today? Even if their current solution isn’t a good one, the sales pitch for change is much harder in a "batten down the hatches" world than a "shoot for the stars" one.

If your customers are moving from old-world on-premise software, you should be in good shape, or even in better shape as they accelerate the move to SaaS, which saves them money and reduces overhead and capital.

Customers who do what you offer in-house could be a slower, harder sell. This model is already tough — it’s all about customer timing and being front-of-mind when they are ready — but you can be sure most projects will get shelved or postponed by customers who are reacting to the downturn and its effects on their business. You’ll have to work extra-hard on white-glove onboarding to remove cost and hassle and make sure you have a credible ROI narrative that will rank your product highly on the new short-list of projects that stay approved.

If you’re winning business from customers moving between SaaS tools — like someone swapping out Jira (a SaaS project management tool) in favor of Asana (another SaaS project management tool), just make sure you are the clear "recession-choice" provider, otherwise the flow might go the other way and not only will new sales drop, churn will increase.

Then there’s the new project sale — selling a solution that doesn’t currently exist inside your target customer.

Maybe it’s a new way of doing things, or a product built for an emerging market with low competition (but low awareness, too). Think recurring revenue billing for SaaS: This problem is SaaS-only, and SaaS is still relatively new — it’s unlikely a customer is using QuickBooks! Or remote team management software — remote teams working on computers all day is a new phenomenon. In a recession, all new projects are going to get ranked by must-do and optional, and the must-do list by impact and speed of impact to the bottom-line. Be able to 100% prove you can deliver value quickly.

Infrastructure costs and credit cards

Story continues