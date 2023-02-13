Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New Product Lineup

Tilray Brands, Inc.

New Party Pack Pre-Rolls, Flower and Hash Now Available Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced the expansion of their best-selling Good Supply cannabis brand portfolio and the launch of their latest flower campaign. The brand’s latest product releases include larger packs of pre-rolls, new pre-roll strains, and new hash and milled flower products, available in select provinces across Canada.



Good Supply’s latest product lineup includes:

Orange Frosting Flower: Full of orange and floral aromas thanks to its rich and unique terpene profile, this new Sativa-leaning Hybrid delivers on uplifting enjoyment. Available in Ontario only in 14g.

Daily Grind Milled Flower: The Daily Grind was designed to be as easy as it gets, because let’s face it, life is hard. Whole flower buds are milled to be a consistent and versatile size. Available in Alberta in 30g, and Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in 14g.

Party Pack Pre-Rolls: Created for the convenience of the daily cannabis user, Good Supply’s new 10 and 14 pack pre-rolls are available in Sweet Berry Kush (Indica) and Orange Frosting (Hybrid) strains. Available in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Watermelon Pre-rolls: A new pre-roll strain that’s full of flavour. Relax with this well-rounded Indica, featuring a medley of dominant caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene terpenes. Available for a limited time only in British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan as a 3x0.5g pre-roll offering.

Temple Ball Hash: Old world meets new with this Nepalese-style Temple Ball Hash. A hand-rolled 2g ball with a shiny, dark brown exterior, and potent THC. Break it open and it oozes aromatics that complement its colour and texture. You might even say we’re bringing Temple Ball Hash back to the future. Available in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Story continues

At Good Supply, however you roll, there’s a strain for you. Along with the latest product offerings, Good Supply emphasizes its continued commitment to educating consumers. To learn more about the brand’s products, check out the Good Supply Bud Squad campaign at select key retailers across Canada. Made to bring strain identities to life, the Bud Squad campaign serves as a conversation starter among budtenders and consumers about signature and recognizable Good Supply core offerings.

Good Supply’s latest product offerings are now available at select retailers in provinces across Canada. To learn more about the brand and its new products, follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands in flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply has been one of the top-selling brands in the concentrates and pre-roll category within Canada and is known for its innovative take on its products across its expansive portfolio.

To learn more about Good Supply, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

