U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.75
    +16.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,426.00
    +116.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,693.25
    +69.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.10
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    +0.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4160
    -0.1940 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,159.29
    -175.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.23
    -1.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

How For Good - The Sustainable Home Goods Brand is Changing the Way We Think About Disposable Household Essentials

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Good is a household disposables brand dedicated to making everyday essentials more sustainable. From trash bags to parchment paper, For Good aims to produce disposables responsibly, by using recycled materials and by making single-use products compostable for a better end-of-life.

For Good by Full Circle (PRNewsfoto/Full Circle Brands)
For Good by Full Circle (PRNewsfoto/Full Circle Brands)

For Good's food wrap the "best compostable food wrap I've used" in terms of both performance and ease of use

Almost one year ago, in November 2021, the For Good line was founded by sustainable home goods brand Full Circle to fill a gap in the world of disposable household products.

Co-founders Heather Kaufman and Tal Chitayat describe starting Full Circle Brands to transform the way people think about the household products that they buy. Full Circle believes cleaning and cooking products should be long-lasting and affordable, and sustainable materials should be a given—the norm, not the exception.

With the launch of the For Good sub-brand, Full Circle acknowledges that consumers are always going to need and use disposable products, and so one of the best ways to keep waste out of landfills is to develop sustainable, compostable, recycled, BPA-free household staples that turn into earth instead of microplastics.

When Full Circle Brands launched their For Good line almost a year ago, they introduced an all-new family of four disposable products: trash bags, zipper bags, food wrap, and parchment paper.

Now, For Good's products are featured in national retailers, including Giant Landover, Stop & Shop, Harmons, Kinney Drug, Ace, and Grove. Some products—like food wrap, 4-gallon trash bags, and 13-gallon trash bags—are so popular that new restocks consistently sell out in a matter of weeks.

One reviewer, Katlyn, calls For Good's food wrap the "best compostable food wrap I've used" in terms of both performance and ease of use. She notes that the perforated sections make it "super easy to use and prevents it from tearing and balling up like other brands." While she's trying to reduce her dependency on single-use plastics, Katlyn acknowledges that, "there are certain situations when only [food] wrap can do the job… In these cases, I feel better reaching for this, hoping it will decompose in my city's compost facility vs. rotting in a landfill and doing even more harm to the environment."

Full Circle founder Heather Kauffman notes just how much of an impact changing our habits can make. She places our choices into perspective, saying, "'What's one straw,' said seven billion people." And with For Good, making the right choice doesn't mean sacrificing cost-effectiveness or quality.

As For Good prepares to enter its second year, this brand continues to show the world what's possible for the disposable goods industry.

For Good is the household disposables brand that makes everyday essentials more responsibly by using resources that are less harmful to the environment. Developed by the experts in sustainable products at Full Circle, For Good products do the job just like the conventional alternatives, and they look great doing it.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-for-good---the-sustainable-home-goods-brand-is-changing-the-way-we-think-about-disposable-household-essentials-301642053.html

SOURCE For Good

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Is on the Brink of a Big Change

    Fast food and the waste generated from it are in a constant state of push and pull. It happened when, at the height of the world's attention on how plastic straws clog up the ocean, Starbucks committed to eliminating all single-use ones. Given its reach both nationwide and across the globe, burger giant McDonald's frequently falls under the microscope for its use of plastic in everything from its utensils to the toys that come in Happy Meals.

  • Down 19%, This Top Dividend Stock Looks Set to Soar in the Coming Years

    With the market stumbling again over the last few weeks, shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have plunged 19% below their recent high. The sell-off has pushed the energy infrastructure giant's dividend yield up to 7%. Enbridge recently enhanced its ability to grow by making several value-enhancing moves.

  • 3 Energy Companies Set to Win the Race to Net-Zero Emissions

    ExxonMobil (XOM), TotalEnergies (TTE) and Equinor (EQNR), with a strong footprint in renewable energy space, are well-poised to gain as the focus on energy transition accelerates.

  • Bear pins man to ground in late-night attack in his backyard

    A Colorado man investigating a noise in his backyard late Saturday night startled a bear, which knocked him over and held him down.

  • U.S. seeks input on climate law's $270 billion in tax breaks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is seeking public input on how to implement $270 billion in new federal tax breaks for electric vehicles, clean manufacturing, and energy efficiency. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August contained incentives designed to help meet his administration's goals of halving U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050. Podesta said the administration is seeking to clarify questions on the credits, such as how easily consumers can get new $4,000 incentives if they buy used electric vehicles.

  • Investors have been pouring money into companies promising climate-change solutions. Here’s how to spot the winners.

    An estimated $100-$150 trillion will be needed by 2050 to decarbonize the global economy and cut greenhouse gas emissions to near-zero.

  • Ball Corp (BALL) to Offer Reusable Bottled Water On-Site

    Ball Corporation (BALL) partners with Boomerang Water to meet growing demand for eco-friendly beverage packaging and reduce waste and carbon footprint in the traditional plastic bottling system.

  • Detroit woman forced to pay $5k water bill from previous tenant due to wild Michigan law

    ‘I’m not in a position where I can’t pay the bill. There will be a lot of late fees, and it will hurt [my] credit rating,’ homeowner says

  • 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

    There are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP, Shell plc (SHEL) and Eni SpA (E).

  • Shell (SHEL) Picks Japan's Yokogawa as MAC for Hydrogen project

    Shell (SHEL) selects Yokogawa Electric to be the main automation contractor for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Netherlands.

  • EU vote paves way for USB-C to be common device charger in 2024

    The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to back EU legislation that will standardize mobile chargers on USB Type-C -- paving the way for the law to start being applied by the end of 2024. MEPs have been pushing for the e-waste measure for over a decade so today's massively affirmative plenary vote -- of 602 in favour of the directive and just 13 against (plus eight abstentions) -- is hardly a shock. Once the Council has signed off, the directive will enter into force 20 days after publication in the EU's Official Journal and Member states will then have 12 months to transpose the rules -- and 12 months after the transposition period ends to apply them.

  • ATCO GROWS RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO WITH MAJOR CANADIAN RENEWABLES ACQUISITION

    Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

  • These are the best — and worst — lightbulbs for the planet

    “Going from an incandescent to an LED is like replacing a car that gets 25 miles per gallon with another one that gets 130,” says one expert. Learn more about how your lightbulb choices effect the environment.

  • Blended-wing tanker, nuke reactors, electric cars in USAF climate plan

    With more than 80% of the Air Force's energy going to power aircraft, making planes more fuel-efficient is a major part of the department's climate plan.

  • Davidson startup Boomerang Water, Ball Corp. partner to provide sustainable water bottles

    Davidson startup Boomerang Water recently partnered with global manufacturer Ball Corp. to amplify its mission of providing sustainable bottled water.

  • Accenture (ACN) and Toshiba Team Up for Green Transformation

    Accenture (ACN) and Toshiba are going to work together to develop sustainable solutions that help in emission reduction and support carbon neutrality.

  • Shell (SHEL) Takes Over Nigerian Renewables Firm Daystar Power

    The acquisition of Daystar will mark Shell's (SHEL) first power sector purchase in Africa.

  • Exclusive-U.S. EPA expected to propose electric cars be eligible for renewable fuel credits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose that electric vehicles be eligible for renewable fuel credits in an upcoming proposal on biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said. The inclusion of electric vehicles into the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) would be one of the largest changes to the program since it began more than a decade ago. The EPA is expected to send the proposal, which will address mandates for after 2022, to the White House for approval by the end of next week, two of the sources said.

  • Empty ESG Pledges Ensure Bonds Benefit Companies, Not the Planet

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Fashion giant Chanel, known for its iconic perfume and tweed suits, keeps up to date with changing tastes. These days that means showing consumers—and investors—that it’s doing its part to combat climate change.So when the company needed to borrow money two years ago, it turned to a hot new financial product: ­sustainability-linked bonds, or SLBs. The investors who purchased Chanel’s €600 million ($589 million) of bonds also got a promise: If the company didn’t meet certai

  • 'The worst we've seen': Ranchers threatened by historic heat and drought

    MCCOOK, Neb. - As the sun rose on another hot day, rancher Brad Randel rode through his feed lot working at a grim task - culling cattle from his herd because his ranch's sparse grass can't sustain them during a crushing drought. As Randel swung his quarter horse Bay Belle in tight circles, he and a ranch hand separated runty Black Angus heifers to be sold at a livestock auction from the more promising stock. The cows bellowed as the temperature began its climb into the high 90s, the remnants of