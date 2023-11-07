Is it a Good Time to Trim Your Adyen N.V. (ADYEY) Shares?

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its "Baron Global Advantage Fund" third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2023, the Baron Global Advantage Fund®, denoted as the "Fund," experienced a 6.1% loss for its Institutional Shares. This performance can be compared to the 3.4% losses of the MSCI ACWI Index, known as the "Benchmark," and the 4.9% losses for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, which serves as the Fund's benchmarks. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Global Advantage Fund mentioned Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) and explained its insights for the company. Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) is an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based e-commerce company with a $23.3 billion market capitalization. Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) delivered a -47.13% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -43.23%. The stock closed at $7.27 per share on November 6, 2023.

Here is what Baron Global Advantage Fund has to say about Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Adyen N.V. provides technology that enables merchants to accept electronic payments. Shares declined 59.1% during the third quarter after the company reported disappointing financial results for the first half of the year. While payment volume growth of 23% was solid, it had slowed significantly from 41% in the prior period, which management attributed to more intense competition and pricing pressure in North America. Adyen is still gaining market share, but we believe the company lost wallet share with a few large merchants who shifted volumes to lower-priced competitors. We trimmed the position but continue to own the stock because we believe Adyen will be a prime beneficiary of the secular growth of e-commerce and will continue gaining share over time."

A wide range of payment solutions displayed on the shelves of a commerce store.

Our calculations show that Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) does not belong on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) was in 2 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2 funds in the previous quarter. Adyen N.V. (NYSE:ADYEY) delivered a -58.01% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.