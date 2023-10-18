Good Times Restaurants Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Good Times Restaurants' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Good Times Restaurants is:

32% = US$11m ÷ US$34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Good Times Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Good Times Restaurants has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Good Times Restaurants' exceptional 36% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Good Times Restaurants' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Good Times Restaurants''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Good Times Restaurants Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Good Times Restaurants doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Good Times Restaurants' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Good Times Restaurants visit our risks dashboard for free.

