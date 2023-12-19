Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 14, 2023

Ryan Zink: Thank you, Krista, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. As mentioned, everyone should now have access to our fourth quarter earnings release and our 10-K filing. As with last quarter, the final quarter of the fiscal year delivered mixed results with continued strong performance at our Good Times brand, where we again posted another quarter of positive same-store sales. In addition to the positive sales, we were able to improve margins compared with prior year, primarily through the benefit of lower food and packaging costs. Near the end of the fiscal year, as had previously been reported, we purchased two Good Times restaurants from prior franchisees. And though there were the typical transition and integration inefficiencies that initially accompanied the acquisition of these restaurants.

We are currently growing year-over-year sales at both restaurants, and both restaurants are profitable and contributing to the brand's overall results. We now own and operate 25 company-owned Good Times restaurants, including six restaurants in which we are equal partners with a third-party. Additionally, we have six restaurants in the system that are franchisee-owned. We launched our loyalty program, GT Rewards, during the quarter. GT Rewards is a points-based loyalty offering that provides our guests an opportunity to earn deals and other rewards driven by the purchasing behavior. The app already provided order ahead and direct order of delivery. And the GT Rewards platform is accessible by our guests, both in a digital native order and also in a traditional drive-through transaction with the order being placed at the Menu Ordering Board.

While card-based payment for digital native orders has been a part of the app from its initial release, payment in the drive-through has not been a feature of our app. We intend for the next major release of the app to incorporate the ability to link a credit or debit card, or a Good Times gift card by which payment can be made in the drive-through. In addition to our company-owned restaurants participating in the GT Rewards program, all of our franchisee-owned restaurants in Colorado also are currently participating in the program. We believe that the convenience, value, and technology enablement that our app now delivers to our guests is critical to the continued relevance of our brand, and our ability to capture incremental share in the QSR Burger space.

Further, during the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we completed the full digital menu transition of the company-owned restaurants with the installation of digital menu boards at the walk-up windows complementing the menu boards that were already installed in the drive-throughs during fiscal 2023. Additionally, the installation of the digital drive-through menu board at the Lafayette restaurant that we recently purchased was completed just earlier today. Our franchise system in Colorado has yet to deploy the digital walk-up menu boards, and we still have one Colorado franchisee-owned restaurant that does not yet have the drive-through menu boards. We have also completed the re-image of two Good Times restaurants and are nearing the completion of a third restaurant.

This re-image package includes repainting the building in light and dark shades of gray as opposed to a more beige tone previously, the replacement of highly graphic awnings with solid red awnings, and the contribution of community art to our buildings through the painting of a unique wall mural by a selection of local artists. These re-image elements combine to create a clean, crisp design for our buildings that align with guest feedback and the results of consumer research we have conducted surrounding the purchasing behavior of our guests. Same-store sales have remained positive to-date through the first fiscal quarter, though late November and December, have experienced significant unfavorable weather with colder average temperatures than the prior year, but the greater impact has been two large Denver area snowfall events occurring on weekends, including Black Friday and the entire weekend following Thanksgiving holiday.

This weather activity has muted the strong trend we had been experiencing early in the quarter. At Bad Daddy's, operating results deteriorated from the prior quarter. Reduced sales have impacted most other areas of the P&L with significant deleveraging effects in labor costs and other operating expenses. Sales have further continued to be soft into the first quarter of the new year, and as a result, changes within the Bad Daddy’s organization have been made. Our prior operations leader for Bad Daddy’s left the company in late August. And for the moment, the four regional directors that previously reported to him are reporting directly to me. We have long excelled in our back of house execution, and we continue to excel in that area. We serve remarkable food and our employees throughout the brand, including both management and hourly team members, have so much passion around serving up great burgers.

However, that same passion had declined in our front of house and the level of hospitality we have been providing was not meeting our customers' wants or needs. We also failed to pivot back to the bar side of our business as pandemic behavior faded and our bar execution has lacked. The ultimate solution to this is a mindset shift among our operations leadership team within the brand. However, to accomplish that, tactical changes are needed to drive the alignment desired. We've appointed a bar and beverage leader to complement the culinary processes we already have in place. Happy hour specials have been launched in our Colorado restaurants and we expect those specials to be system-wide by mid-January. This is the first time in the concept’s history when drink specials will be available in all restaurants.

Further, to additionally support the bar business, we extended operating hours by an average of one hour per day to begin closing at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday beginning on November 27. The extended operating hours have already begun to pay dividends as sales during the last two operating hours of each day have measurably increased. And the same-store sales trend, which had further deteriorated in October and November, has improved sequentially with significant gains in the dinner and late night day parts. We've overhauled the beverage portfolio with new core beer and spirits offerings that better align with our guest preferences, and a new cocktail menu with more concept appropriate cocktails that will launch in February.

Additionally, on a seasonal basis, we've incorporated new cocktails, shakes, and mocktails into our seasonal chef special program. New improved training content and teaching methods have accompanied and will accompany all of these programs. To address the inconsistent hospitality, we're taking a three-pronged approach. First, by replacing our training manager for Bad Daddy’s, who was previously a one-person team, and then supplementing that new individual with two other learning and development specialists, who will assist our operators in the delivery of training content and the validation of the hard and soft skills that are critical in each role. Resetting expectations and standards of our multi-unit leaders and re-systematizing their roles with appropriate tools, systems, and accountability that had become lacking and was resulting in lower than desired standards in the front of the house.

And finally, adjusting financial system incentives, AKA bonus, for our restaurant management teams to better incentivize a combination of long-term profitability and sales growth, along with period-by-period guest satisfaction, financial controls, and operations excellence. Our prior bonus structure was also designed to address each of these. However, the revisions to the plan better balance all of these and reduce incentives to prioritize behaviors that improve single period results, but could have negative full-year or longer term impacts. Our Atlanta market discussed on prior calls has continued to prove to be a challenge. We've invested heavily in management development, new management where necessary, and additional hourly labor to improve our reputation in the market.

These investments are starting to show early indications of delivering results as the incessant and unrelenting declines in sales at each of these stores have recently given way to days and in some cases weeks of increasing year-over-year sales. We continue to evaluate the optimal restaurant portfolio in the Atlanta market, which will be influenced by each restaurants performance in the first six to nine months of this fiscal year. While Bad Daddy's results for the quarter are disappointing and our expectations for the first quarter of the year are for disappointing, and our expectations for the first quarter of the year are for similar, if not slightly lower, performance, I'm confident in the relevance and the power of the brand. As our highest volume restaurant in Somerville, South Carolina continues to post positive year-over-year sales, Our second highest volume restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina is also delivering positive sales growth, as our several other restaurants.

Additionally, our new restaurant in Madison, Alabama is continuing to deliver top quartile average weekly sales three full months into operations. While there has been some honeymoon effect, the typical peak to trough decline experienced in new Bad Daddy's new store openings has not manifested that same decline here. I have great confidence in the future of the Bad Daddy's brand, as the passion this team has for the brand is unlike the passion I've seen anywhere in my past. The company has gone without a finance leader for nearly nine months, though for the past four months we have contracted with a highly capable finance and accounting professional in an exclusive consulting engagement, who has performed many of the responsibilities of our former Vice President of Finance.

We expect to have news with respect to a permanent hire for this leadership role in the upcoming weeks. I'll now review this quarter's results. Total revenues decreased approximately 2.5% for the quarter to $34.3 million and decreased approximately 0.1% to $138.1 million for the year, compared to fiscal 2022. Total restaurant sales for Bad Daddy's restaurants decreased $1.4 million to $24.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior fourth quarter and decreased $1.0 million to $102.2 million for the year, compared to the 2022 fiscal year. The sales decline was a combination of reduced sales associated with the closure of the Cherry Creek restaurant earlier in the year, the temporary closure of approximately three weeks during the third quarter for the remodel of the formerly franchised Greenville South Carolina restaurant and the decline in same-store sales of 4.9% during the quarter, with 39 Bad Daddy's restaurants in the comp base at the end of the quarter.

Menu prices during the quarter were approximately 4.4% higher than the prior year. We expect same-store sales to be mid-single-digit negative for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Cost of sales at Bad Daddy’s were 31.8% for the quarter, a 100 basis point decrease from last year's quarter with benefits from costs versus 2022 across our basket. Though there's somewhat -- some upward pressure on beef, we believe there is otherwise some general stability in our commodity basket and expect similar results in Q1. Experts continue to predict that beef prices will likely rise over the next 12 to 18 months from their current level, which is already slightly elevated from a long-term historical perspective. Bad Daddy's labor costs increased by 310 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter to 36.3% for the quarter.

This increase as a percentage of sales reflects higher wage rates, higher levels of staffing, compared to 2022, the deleveraging impact of lower sales on management costs, and additionally reflects post-opening labor inefficiencies and extended training team presence in our new restaurant in Madison, Alabama. Occupancy costs at Bad Daddy's decreased 20 basis points to 6.2%. Other operating costs at Bad Daddy's increased by 50 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter to 15.2% for the quarter, primarily the result of the deleveraging impact of lower sales on certain fixed costs. Overall restaurant-level operating profit, a non-GAAP measure for Bad Daddy’s, was approximately $2.6 million for the quarter, or 10.6% as a percent of sales, compared to $3.4 million or 12.9% last year.

Total restaurant sales for company-owned good times restaurants increased by approximately $0.6 million to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to the same prior year fourth quarter and increased $1.0 million to $35.0 million for the year, compared to the 2022 fiscal year. The average menu price increase for the quarter was approximately 6.8% over the same prior year quarter. Same store sales increased 2.4% for the quarter. Sales growth accelerated early into the new quarter, but as mentioned earlier has softened on unfavorable weather comparisons. Food and packaging costs for Good Times were 30.5% for the quarter, a decrease of 180 basis points, compared to last year's quarter. As was the case with Bad Daddy's, the longer-term forecast indicates resumed pressure on beef prices from current levels.

Total labor costs for Good Times increased to 33.1%, a 120 basis point increase from the 31.9% we ran during last year's quarter, due primarily to higher wage rates driven by overall labor market pressure in Colorado and the 8% increase in the statutory minimum wage in Denver. Occupancy costs at good times were 8.2%, an increase of 40 basis points from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher real estate taxes. Good Times other operating costs were 12.0% for the quarter, a decrease of 70 basis points. Restaurant level operating profit for Good Times increased by $0.1 million for the quarter to $1.5 million. As a percent of sales, restaurant level operating profit increased by 90 basis points versus last year to 16.2%, due primarily to higher sales and the improvement in food and packaging costs.

Combined general and administrative expenses were $2.0 million during the quarter or 6.1% as a percent of total revenues. The decline in G&A costs is primarily attributable to the reduction in legal and professional fees incurred in the prior year associated with litigation defense. We continue to expect for general and administrative costs to run at approximately 7% to 7.5% of sales on a full-year basis, with some of the additional support personnel detailed earlier in this call. We recorded impairment charges of approximately $0.5 million, primarily related to the Greenville, North Carolina restaurant, which has long been marginally profitable, but has seen some trade area deterioration over the past six months. Our net loss to common shareholders for the quarter was $0.3 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share versus net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter last year.

Approximately $0.3 million of income tax benefit was recognized during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.1 million, compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. We finished the quarter with $4.2 million in cash and approximately $0.8 million of long-term debt. With that, Krista, we will open the call for questions.

