Goodbody Health Announces Extension of Scope of ISO 17025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its subsidiary Phytovista Laboratories has achieved another significant milestone with an extension to its ISO 17025 UKAS accreditation with a test to meet UK Government Chemist and the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs ("ACMD") Guidance, one of a very small number of laboratories accredited for this type of testing.

As identified in the 2021 Government Chemist CBD Food and Cosmetic Ring Trial report, and others, advanced testing methodology is desirable to give the required sensitivity and selectivity to reliably detect traces of residues of controlled cannabinoids in consumer CBD products.

PhytoVista laboratories is now ideally positioned to help CBD companies achieve compliance by providing data in accordance with the ACMD guidance on acceptable levels of controlled cannabinoids in consumer products.

The Government Chemist has been recognised for their contribution in advising government and contributing to the ACMD, enabling the UK to lead the way in creating a fully regulated Novel Food consumer CBD market, facilitating consumer choice and confidence.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said; "This is another example to show how we as a group not only lead the way in supplying the best quality products but also continue to support the whole CBD industry to put quality and compliance first."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the UK will lead the way in creating a fully regulated Novel Food consumer CBD market, facilitating consumer choice and confidence. Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

Story continues

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to the UK will lead the way in creating a fully regulated Novel Food consumer CBD market, facilitating consumer choice and confidence.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687391/Goodbody-Health-Announces-Extension-of-Scope-of-ISO-17025



