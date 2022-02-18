U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Goodbody Health Announces Opening of First Clinic in Canada

  • GDBYF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY) (Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its successful rollout of Goodbody testing clinics in the UK, which undertake Blood and Covid PCR testing, it has signed the lease for its first clinic premises in Vancouver Canada. The clinic is situated in the Burrard Health Centre - a nine storey health-care oriented office building positioned directly across from St. Paul's Hospital. The building is home to numerous doctors, therapists, medical practitioners and other personal service professionals alike and so it is considered an ideal location for the Company to research future opportunities in Canada and roll out the clinic success of the UK.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said; "I am delighted to have taken Goodbody clinics across the Atlantic to Canada. I am sure the success Goodbody clinics have had to date in the UK will continue in Canada as well."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Goodbody Health Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com
www.goodbodyhealth.com

Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Goodbody Health Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com
www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the premises being considered an ideal location for the company to research future opportunities and roll out the clinic success of the UK.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to the premises being considered an ideal location for the company to research future opportunities and roll out the clinic success of the UK.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689324/Goodbody-Health-Announces-Opening-of-First-Clinic-in-Canada

