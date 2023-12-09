Goodbounce opens new location in Clarksville

Dec. 8—CLARKSVILLE — Goodbounce Pickleball Yard opened its new location in Clarksville on Friday to bring indoor pickleball to the town.

It now has six indoor courts and plans to expand to have outdoor courts, a game yard and a bar.

John Flodder, Goodbounce's founder and CEO, wanted to bring a premier pickleball space to Southern Indiana. The location is at 1220 Main Street, Clarksville.

"We believe that pickleball's appeal lies in its inclusivity and ability to bring people together," says Flodder. "Whether you're a seasoned pickleball pro or new to the sport, we have something for everyone."

The new location will offer more than just pickleball. As it grows, it will have live music, drinks on tap from Ten20 Craft Brewery and a private event space for special gatherings.

Eventually Flodder would like to make the location open 24/7. The hours for the new location are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Goodbounce is a perfect complement to the businesses and amenities that exist in downtown Clarksville," said Tammi Gibson, Clarksville director of economic development. "With this addition, we see proof that our community is in demand and business owners can be confident in their decision to invest in Clarksville. Our residents will have access to a growing sport for all ages and a destination to gather and enjoy another feature of their town."

Flodder wants people to know that the new location is open to the public and anyone can reserve a court.

Memberships are available and the new location will offer regular clinics with experienced coaches, providing players of all ability with personalized instruction.

"Everybody's welcome, we do have memberships available, but that's more of a value play," Flodder said. "The bronze membership level is free, but it gets you to sign a liability waiver just so we know who's coming in here after hours."