GoodBuy Gear’s Used Car Seat Drop-Off Event Is Coming to Denver

GoodBuy Gear’s Used Car Seat Drop-Off Event

Denver parents can earn a $10 GoodBuy Gear coupon on the spot, plus payout once their gently used car seat sells

Denver, CO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading online consignment marketplace for baby and kid gear, has announced Denver-area parents have the opportunity to earn a $10 GoodBuy Gear coupon, plus payout once their car seat sells, during its Used Car Seat Drop-Off event in Denver, CO on Wednesday, April 26.

GoodBuy Gear’s Used Car Seat Drop-Off event is made possible thanks to the GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check, the resale industy’s first-ever proprietary 30-point safety inspection process for buying and selling gently used car seats. Every individual dropping off used car seats must sign a legally binding attestation certifying they are the original owner of the car seats and the seats have never been in a motor vehicle crash. The car seats must also be more than two years from expiration and not recalled. Once a car seat is accepted for resale it will be listed on goodbuygear.com for other parents to purchase and the original owner earns payment based on GoodBuy Gear’s consignment model.

How To Participate:

Sign up ahead of time by selecting a drop-off for April 26 at the GoodBuy Gear Denver location (4800 Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80216) Bring your used car seat(s) to the event and receive a $10 GoodBuy Gear coupon on the spot If your car seat(s) pass the GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check it will be listed for resale after the event—and you’ll earn cash once it sells

The $10 coupon is only available during the event. Parents who are unable to attend can sell their car seats with GoodBuy Gear during regular business hours year-round.

Over 12 million car seats are thrown away each year, amounting to 180 million pounds of annual waste that takes up to 1,000 years to decompose. In 2022 alone, GoodBuy Gear customers saved nearly 3,000 open box car seats from landfills by shopping with GoodBuy Gear instead of buying brand new. By reselling gently used car seats instead of throwing them away, not only do parents recoup spend, they also create a more sustainable future for their children.

Access GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check press assets here.

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to conveniently and sustainably circulate quality used baby and kid products. GoodBuy Gear’s mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children’s items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok.

