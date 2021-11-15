U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.80
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,087.45
    -12.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,853.85
    -7.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,400.93
    -10.84 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0920
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,576.74
    -1,031.88 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,579.75
    -45.29 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     

Say goodbye to disappearing tweets: Twitter no longer auto-loads new tweets on the web

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Twitter is updating its web platform to change the way users see new tweets. The social media giant will no longer automatically refresh timelines on the web with new tweets, and users can now decide when they want to load new tweets. Twitter acknowledged that in the past, tweets would often disappear from view mid-read when a user’s timeline would automatically refresh. Now, users can load new tweets when they want to by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In September, the company noted it would be rolling out updates to the way it displays tweets so that they wouldn’t disappear while users were still reading them. It's worth pointing out that Twitter's iOS and Android apps also don't automatically refresh users' timelines when they open up the app. Instead, users can click on the highlighted home button on the navigation bar to load new tweets.

Twitter also recently announced that it will no longer automatically crop image previews on the web, after rolling out full-size image previews on mobile earlier this year. On Twitter for the web, images will now display in full without any cropping. Instead of gambling on how an image will show up in the timeline, images will look just like they did when you shot them.

These tweaks come as Twitter has been working to enhance its platform and make its services more accessible. The social media giant recently rolled out the ability for users to share direct links to their Spaces to let others tune into a live audio session via the web without being logged into the platform. It also launched its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, in the U.S. and New Zealand on Monday, following its initial rollout in Canada and Australia earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

  • India police to question Amazon executives in probe over marijuana smuggling

    Police in India's Madhya Pradesh state have summoned Amazon.com Inc's local executives as it investigates a case where the e-commerce platform was allegedly used for smuggling marijuana, a police official said on Monday. The police on Sunday arrested two men in the state with 20 kg of marijuana and found they were using Amazon's India shopping website to order and smuggle the substance further to various states. Smugglers used the Amazon India platform to order and deliver the drug, which was listed under the guise of dry stevia leaves, a natural food sweetener.

  • Argentina’s Coalition Loses Senate Majority After Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s ruling coalition lost control of the senate after a stinging defeat in midterm elections, piling pressure on President Alberto Fernandez’s government as it struggles with a wrecked economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFernandez’s left-wi

  • Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

    As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, […]

  • After election shocker, NJ Democrats seek safe harbor in political center I Stile

    For many NJ Statehouse veterans, caution has become the new mantra. Some believe that Gov. Phil Murphy's message was out of sync with the suburbs.

  • GameStop stock pops thanks to Ryan Cohen’s ‘small wee wee’

    GameStop's Cohen tweeted backwardly about his size early Monday morning, and Reddit's Ape army is bullish.

  • Snap stock gains after company scores a new music partner

    Snap Inc. shares are rallying Monday after the social-media company made strides with its efforts to grow the role of music on Snapchat and expand its relationships in the telecommunications industry.

  • What Is Duolingo's Chart Language Saying?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo , the online language learning app. Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages.

  • Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Sinks At Chinese Box Office: What Went Wrong

    The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) “Jungle Cruise” had its belated Chinese premiere more than three months after its U.S. opening and promptly sank at the box office with a dismal $3.3 million in ticket sales. What Happened: “Jungle Cruise,” an action/adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, opened in the U.S. on July 30 in both a theatrical and Disney+ streaming release. To date, it has been the last Disney film to reach audiences in a dual presentation. To date, the film has gros

  • Augmented Reality Won't Take Off Until Apple Enters Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    Apple will be a catalyst for augmented reality when it decides to enter the market with consumer smart glasses, Morgan Stanley says.

  • What is the metaverse and Web 3.0?

    Metaverse is now a hot buzzword in Silicon Valley and tied to the development of the next chapter of the internet’s existence.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Polaris, Toro have solution to chip shortage: Snowmobiles and plows with less technology

    Facing a chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers in a variety of industries, some Minnesota manufacturers are trying to adjust by building products that require fewer chips.

  • Snap Scores Deal With Sony

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) struck a licensing deal with Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music Entertainment, Variety reports. Now the music of all three major labels or publishers and many indies is available on the platform. The partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, etc. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Snap also added its popular Sounds on Snap, which lets users add song clips to Snaps

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Woman 'couldn't speak' after discovering unusual similarity between her and stranger: '[It's a] glitch in the matrix'

    A woman was speechless after realizing a restaurant employee who she'd never met before had the exact same tattoos as her.

  • Foresight: Eye-Net to Start Pilot Project with a Leading European Cellular Service Provider

    The cellular service provider will evaluate the Eye-Net™ Protect accident prevention solution for potential integration into its 5G solutions suite

  • Huawei Recruits Smartphone Partners to Sidestep U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co., whose smartphone business has been devastated by U.S. sanctions, is planning to license its handset designs to third parties as a way to gain access to critical components, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art

  • The Only Cryptocurrencies Elon Musk Owns -- and Shiba Inu Isn't 1 of Them

    The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO has long been a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies. As a case in point, when Musk tweets pictures of his Shiba Inu puppy, the price of digital coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tends to rise.

  • The First Disney-Pixar Battle Arena Game Is Coming to Apple Arcade

    Who are the GOATs in the Disney and Pixar universes? You’ll soon be able to pit fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters against each other in “Disney Melee Mania,” coming exclusively to gaming subscription service Apple Arcade. In the upcoming game, each player chooses an iconic Disney or Pixar hero to do battle in three-on-three matches […]

  • Snap hires head of carrier partnerships to boost global growth

    Snap Inc said on Monday it has hired its first head of telecom carrier partnerships, as the parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat seeks to bolster its growth outside the United States. The Santa Monica, California-based company has seen steady expansion internationally after improving its app on Android phones, which are more widely used than Apple iOS outside the United States. It now aims to accelerate growth by partnering with phone carriers in countries like Indonesia and India, where Snapchat recently hit a milestone of 100 million monthly users.