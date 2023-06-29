Goodbye, Overstock.com. Hello, Bedbathandbeyond.com.

Overstock.com decided to stop doing business online under its eponymous domain name after paying $21.5 million for the brand of Bed Bath & Beyond

The e-commerce retailer on Wednesday announced plans to scrap doing business online under its eponymous domain name and instead operate under Bedbathandbeyond.com.

The news came after its offer to buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBYQ) intellectual property assets was approved by a federal bankruptcy court. That deal does not include Bed Bath's physical stores, which are closing.

"This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson in a release.

“Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy,” Johnson added. “I’m excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond.”

Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson, center, speaking to reporters in 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bed Bath filed for Chapter 11 protection in US bankruptcy court in New Jersey in April, positioning the company for both a wind down and the possibility of staying in business.

Bed Bath’s stock, which now trades as a penny stock, rose 60% in June. In premarket hours shares were trading at $0.34.

Overstock’s bid, submitted as a starting bid or floor bid known as a “stalking horse” purchase agreement, included Bed Bath’s brand name, business internet properties, mobile platform, advertising and marketing material, and business data.

However, it does not include the company’ physical retail stores, or the company's buybuyBaby chain. It is not clear who would purchase the buybuyBaby chain.

Bed Bath did not immediately response to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores are not part of the Overstock.com deal.

The approval indicates that the bankruptcy court, following a hearing over the agreements on June 27, determined that the Overstock.com agreement is in the best interests of Bed Bath’s debtors and stakeholders.

Overstock’s offer was the sole bid for the assets.

Within the next week, Overstock plans to re-launch the Bed Bath & Beyond domain in Canada, followed weeks later by the re-launch of a website, mobile app, and loyalty program in the United States.

New and existing customers of both Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond will have a single online shopping destination — bedbathandbeyond.ca in Canada and bedbathandbeyond.com in the US

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

