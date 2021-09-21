U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Hello Twisted Road. Motorcycle Riders Can Now Explore The Emerald City on Two Wheels

The leading motorcycle rental company is helping riders try before they buy at Emerald City Harley-Davidson and Eastside Harley-Davidson.

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, is partnering with Eastside Harley-Davidson and Emerald City Harley-Davidson in Seattle to allow riders to take extended test rides before they purchase a bike. Through allowing dealers to rent their pre-owned motorcycle fleet, a rider can ride the Pacific Northwest before adding a motorcycle to his or her garage.

"Buying the right motorcycle is an important decision," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "We help riders try different motorcycles before they make their final decision on which bike to add to the garage."

Riders can rent any pre-owned motorcycle within Eastside Harley-Davidson or Emerald City Harley-Davidson's inventory, from Sportsters to Road Kings, and Fat Boys to LiveWires. The Twisted Road insurance policy covers everything from rider and dealer liability to any damage that happens during the ride.

"It's exciting to partner with Twisted Road," said Todd Thompson, Owner/President of Eastside Harley and Emerald City Harley. "This program helps get people on two wheels, especially when they are in the market for their next ride."

Twisted Road's demo-to-own program allows dealers to increase conversion without risk. With their secure insurance program, thorough rider background checks and verifications, and dealer inventory management platform, the company is helping dealers earn money on their existing inventory.

"We connect the motorcycle world: two wheels at a time, and I am very excited that we are finding innovative ways to bring the community together," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road's program and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit www.twistedroad.com

    Robin Geoulla had doubts about the automated driving technology equipped on his Tesla Model S when he bought the electric car in 2017. “It was a little scary to, you know, rely on it and to just, you know, sit back and let it drive,” he told a U.S. investigator about Tesla’s Autopilot system, describing his initial feelings about the technology. Geoulla made the comments to the investigator in January 2018, days after his Tesla, with Autopilot engaged, slammed into the back of an unoccupied fire truck parked on a California interstate highway.

    Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday. The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement. The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline's wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

    This company's designers have fully embraced the notion that an electric truck doesn’t need to look anything like a gasoline-powered one.

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

    There is a lot going on at Tesla these days. There are new models, new capacity and new features for investors to consider.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

    One of the oldest automotive companies has a storied history in being one of the companies used for police vehicles. A new test could see one state utilize electric vehicles from the automaker going forward. What Happened: The Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E is set to be tested by the Michigan State Police. The vehicle will be tested by the MSP as part of its 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation. Ford will use the pilot program for the Mustang Mach-E as “a benchmark while it continues to exp

    Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle when it goes to market in 2024. Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040. It comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month setting a target to make half of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

    It'll survive a quick lap or so, but it's not built for the abuse an M3 or M4 is engineered to take.

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby outlined his thoughts on five trends in the future of the commercial aviation industry from suborbital flight to how to tackle climate change.

    Chinese EV startup cuts its EV delivery forecast, joining Nio which cited pandemic-fueled chip headwinds. Li Auto stock fell.

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has delivered an EV Star Plus to Fraser Academy, a leader in the empowerment and education of students with dyslexia and language-based learning differences in Vancouver. The zero-emission Class 4 passenger bus will be used for a variety of student transportation needs. The EV Star Plus is eligible

    The lot of Chasers, R34s, and Stageas can be yours, if you can export them out of the country today.

    Dear Shareholders, When we founded Foresight in 2015, we anticipated that autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles would one day become the dominant modes of transportation on the world’s roads and railways. The development of these technologies is now reaching a crucial tipping point, as advances in 5G connectivity and edge computing will lead to groundbreaking achievements for autonomous vehicles. We believe that autonomous and semi-autonomous modes of transportation will be ubiquitous within the next five years.

    U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators.That's according to a U.S. government document seen by Reuters on Sunday.The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda, Ford, Toyota, GM, Nissan, Tesla, BMW and other luxury brands, which did not respond or declined to comment.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday began an investigation into roughly 30 million U.S vehicles made from 2001 through to 2019 models.Car companies have been alerted to the investigation, which has not yet been made public.The vehicles that are part of the new investigation have inflators with a drying agent known as “desiccant.”According to NHTSA document seen by Reuters, there’s no present safety risk identified with the drying agent, but, “Further study is needed to assess the long-term safety of desiccated inflators."More than 67 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the U.S. over the last decade and more than 100 million worldwide in the industry's largest recall in history.There have been at least 28 deaths worldwide, 19 in the U.S., and more than 400 injuries have been tied to faulty Takata inflators.The NHTSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Genesis's new GV70 compact SUV might be a little late but appears ready to steal a scene or two.

    Back then, the Tundra’s 5.7-liter V8 engine’s 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque sounded impressive, the six-speed automatic was state of the art and its 10,000-pound tow rating was competitive. In standard form, 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque are shuttled through a 10-speed automatic to either the rear wheels or all four. At low speeds, the hybrid system is capable of operating solely on electricity, but the gasoline engine will automatically kick on at speeds over 18 mph. Setting the Drive Mode Select dial to Sport or Sport+ (no, we don’t expect the new Tundra to be sporty, regardless of the modes) will maximize performance from the hybrid drivetrain.