U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.66
    -23.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,521.34
    -131.86 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,818.02
    -72.83 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.42
    -21.96 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +3.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0340
    -0.0180 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9620
    -1.2700 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.62
    +13.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.58
    -5.57 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.43
    -37.73 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

GoodData Announces GoodData Cloud

GoodData
·3 min read
GoodData
GoodData

GoodData's next-generation real-time analytics platform launches on AWS

Featured Image for GoodData

Featured Image for GoodData
Featured Image for GoodData

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData, a leader in data and analytics infrastructure, announced today the general availability of GoodData Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the next-generation cloud analytics platform focused on ease of adoption, API-first design, and integration with the modern data stack.

"As companies move their data to cloud data warehouses and data lakes, they need easy access to cloud analytics infrastructure. This infrastructure needs to enable them to mine their data for real-time insights and deliver these insights across all digital workspaces or systems of work," said GoodData's Founder and CEO Roman Stanek. "We are excited to work with AWS on this launch. The global availability of GoodData Cloud on AWS allows us to deliver scalable analytics services that follow the local laws and compliance regulations worldwide."

GoodData Cloud brings these key innovations to the market:

  • Instant access — no installation or credit card required

  • Data source querying in real-time without the need to move data

  • Creation of visualizations and dashboards with a drag-and-drop user interface

  • Self-service analytics integrated into customer applications

  • Analytics consumption via open APIs and standard protocols

GoodData Cloud is a fully managed, open, API-first analytics platform, and it comes pre-integrated with modern analytics services like Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, and Dremio. GoodData cloud also offers a wide variety of APIs, Software Development Kits (SDK), and low-code/no-code user interaction tools from dashboards to data exploration, plus out-of-the-box multi-tenancy, compliance, and advanced security.

"We are excited about the new features available in GoodData's Cloud solution, and the possible new markets that it allows us to start digging into short-term," said Diego Guedes, Business Intelligence Analyst at the largest technology company in Brazil, TOTVS.

"GoodData enables enterprises to build custom analytics solutions through interactive dashboards, drag-and-drop UI, and real-time data to make data-informed decisions or monetize data products. We are excited to work with a customer-focused, forward-thinking analytics organization on launching their new cloud platform," said Howard Wright, VP, Global Head of Start Ups at AWS.

For more information about the GoodData Cloud, visit our website or schedule a demo.

###

About GoodData

GoodData is on a mission to break data silos. Flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData's leading data and analytics platform provides standardized metrics and real-time analytics across organizations and to their customers. To this day, GoodData has helped more than 140,000 of the world's top businesses deliver on their analytics goals and scale their use cases — from self-service and embeddable analytics to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.

Contact Information:
Kristyna Vlckova
Senior Director, Demand Generation
kristyna.vlckova@gooddata.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet's Earnings: 4 Things That Stood Out

    Though some big advertisers and cloud customers are pulling back on spending, the tech giants remain eager to invest.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Apple and Microsoft market caps reached their largest spread on record — at roughly Tesla’s entire valuation

    The divergent performances of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the wake of their latest earnings reports widened the spread between the two companies’ market values to the largest on record at more than $700 billion to close out last week. Apple (AAPL) finished Friday’s trading session with a $2.48 trillion valuation, while Microsoft (MSFT) ended the week with a $1.76 trillion valuation. The $719.24 billion spread between those two market caps was the widest record and nearly as much as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) entire market cap of $721.61 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Samsung SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gadgets are up to 67 percent off

    A new Amazon sale knocks up to 67 percent off Samsung storage gear.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks That Could Win From a $40 Billion Market

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are having a brutal year on the market thanks to weak personal computer (PC) sales that have hurt the demand for graphics cards and processors. While the demand for traditional gaming hardware and software may remain muted in the near term because of inflation, there's one niche within this market that's growing at a terrific pace -- cloud gaming. This rapid rise in the adoption of cloud gaming isn't surprising, as it provides a cheaper alternative for gamers to play their favorite titles.

  • Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple Devices

    This is a grea time of year to get a discount on Apple productsBy Consumer ReportsIf you have an Apple lover on your holiday shopping list, you may be able to find them a great gift at a discount...

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

    Big changes are coming to Twitter Blue.

  • Elon Musk Begins to Shake Up Product Leadership at Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is expected to appoint new product leadership inside Twitter, and met over the weekend with close friends and advisors on how best to change the service he just bought for $44 billion. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to AppleRussia Resumes Ukraine

  • The Morning After: Is the M2 iPad Pro any good?

    The iPad Pro M2 gets put through its paces while Sony rides high on PlayStation 5 sales, and yet more Twitter drama.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • Billionaire Harvard Alum Aims to Make Office Work More Efficient

    (Bloomberg) -- Rohan Murty saw his father build Infosys Ltd. into one of India’s national champions by pioneering a novel strategy of outsourcing technology services. Now the 39-year-old is attempting a no less daunting task of using data to make white-collar workers more efficient. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Lo

  • Canon R6-II hands-on: Higher resolution, faster shooting and reduced heating issues

    Just two years after the launch of the original EOS R6, Canon has unveiled its successor, the $2,500 EOS R6 Mark II.

  • Apple Filing Hints at Slower App Store Growth, Says Morgan Stanley

    Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring thinks Apple App Store revenue was down year over year in the latest quarter—and he sees another hit in the December quarter.