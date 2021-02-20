Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020
DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $5.8 million or $0.67 per share compared to a net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2020 were $122.6 million compared to $107.1 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 19% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 14% and export sales decreased 12% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $0.9 million.
For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $13.8 million or $1.61 per share compared to a net income of $3.1 million or $0.36 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 were $454.1 million compared to $449.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 4% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 10% and export sales decreased 22% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $7.5 million.
Fiscal 2020 was characterized by continued pandemic realities and their drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products. This trend extended well into late November which is uncharacteristic and unprecedented in the previous fourth quarters.
The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.
Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
November 30
$
$
Sales
454,103
449,587
Expenses (Income)
Cost of goods sold
362,354
364,545
Selling, administrative and general expenses
70,053
77,639
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(45)
(3)
Net financial costs
2,719
3,137
435,081
445,318
Earnings before income taxes
19,022
4,269
Income taxes
5,211
1,215
Net earnings
13,811
3,054
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation, net of taxes of $165 ($265 in 2019)
(426)
(723)
Total comprehensive income
13,385
2,331
Net earnings per share – Basic
1.61
0.36
Net earnings per share – Diluted
1.61
0.35
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As at
As at
November 30
November 30
$
$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
3,466
2,364
Trade and other receivables
76,093
48,498
Inventories
84,740
87,339
Prepaid expenses
2,584
2,563
Total Current Assets
166,883
140,764
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
31,148
32,838
Intangible assets
3,238
3,927
Right-of-use assets
14,324
-
Defined benefit plan asset
1,945
2,222
Other assets
785
830
Total Non-Current Assets
51,440
39,817
Total Assets
218,323
180,581
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
28,570
31,204
Trade and other payables
39,614
29,048
Income taxes payable
4,859
734
Provision
1,473
1,470
Dividend payable
2,141
856
Current portion of lease liabilities
4,315
15
Total Current Liabilities
80,972
63,327
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities
13,343
28
Deferred income taxes
1,597
3,209
Defined benefit plan obligation
1,182
609
Total Non-Current Liabilities
16,122
3,846
Total Liabilities
97,094
67,173
Shareholders’ Equity
Share capital
9,424
9,424
Retained earnings
111,805
103,984
121,229
113,408
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
218,323
180,581
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
November 30
$
$
Operating Activities
Net earnings
13,811
3,054
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment
2,705
2,786
Right-of-use assets
4,324
-
Intangible assets
728
693
Accretion expense on provision
72
14
Decrease in provision
(69)
(197)
Income taxes
5,211
1,215
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(45)
(3)
Interest expense
950
2,134
Interest on lease liabilities
681
-
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense
259
47
Other assets
(7)
111
Share-based compensation
-
(79)
Other
25
-
28,645
9,775
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(14,117)
6,856
Interest paid
(1,495)
(2,154)
Income taxes paid
(1,592)
(1,069)
(17,204)
3,633
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
11,441
13,408
Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans
104,000
115,000
Repayment of borrowings under bank loans
(97,000)
(113,000)
Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances
33,000
40,000
Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances
(46,000)
(53,000)
Payment of lease liabilities
(4,572)
(14)
Dividend paid
(1,712)
(851)
(12,284)
(11,865)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(1,431)
(968)
Increase in intangible assets
(39)
(176)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
49
18
(1,421)
(1,126)
Net cash (outflow) inflow
(2,264)
417
Cash position, beginning of year
1,160
743
Cash position, end of year
(1,104)
1,160
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash
3,466
2,364
Bank overdraft
(4,570)
(1,204)
(1,104)
1,160
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Retained
Total
$
$
$
Balance as at November 30, 2018
9,152
103,711
112,863
Net earnings
-
3,054
3,054
Other comprehensive income
-
(723)
(723)
Total comprehensive income
-
2,331
2,331
Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend
-
(1,707)
(1,707)
Share-based payment
272
(351)
(79)
Balance as at November 30, 2019
9,424
103,984
113,408
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940
-
(2,567)
(2,567)
Balance as at December 1, 2019
9,424
101,417
110,841
Net earnings
-
13,811
13,811
Other comprehensive income
-
(426)
(426)
Total comprehensive income
-
13,385
13,385
Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend
-
(2,997)
(2,997)
Balance as at November 30, 2020
9,424
111,805
121,229
