Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $12.5 million or $1.46 per share compared to net earnings of $14.0 million or $1.63 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended May 31, 2022 were $184.9 million compared to $185.5 million last year.



For the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.06 per share compared to net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.07 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $314.3 million compared to $305.0 million last year.

Following the unanticipated high return in the first quarter, Goodfellow delivered a strong second quarter through a well diversified offering of wood products and services, and by meeting the needs of customers. The Company also successfully navigated looming economic issues and signs of supply catching up with demand. Going forward, close attention will be paid to inflation and consumer behaviour, as well as overhead expenses and inventory levels.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended

For the six months ended

May 31

2022 May 31

2021 May 31

2022 May 31

2021 $ $ $ $ Sales 184,947 185,525 314,312 304,958 Expenses Cost of goods sold 143,745 142,187 245,001 236,179 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,900 23,073 43,338 42,712 Net financial costs 882 822 1,446 1,390 167,527 166,082 289,785 280,281 Earnings before income taxes 17,420 19,443 24,527 24,677 Income taxes 4,878 5,467 6,868 6,932 Total comprehensive income 12,542 13,976 17,659 17,745 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 1.46 1.63 2.06 2.07





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at May 31

2022 November 30

2021 May 31

2021 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 2,608 4,253 2,534 Trade and other receivables 101,654 63,246 107,788 Income taxes receivable 1,078 - - Inventories 141,126 109,787 115,285 Prepaid expenses 9,451 4,189 5,910 Total Current Assets 255,917 181,475 231,517 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 30,782 30,022 30,617 Intangible assets 2,388 2,650 2,942 Right-of-use assets 13,663 12,262 13,020 Defined benefit plan asset 10,426 10,397 1,919 Other assets 802 785 785 Total Non-Current Assets 58,061 56,116 49,283 Total Assets 313,978 237,591 280,800 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 72,320 9,246 63,258 Trade and other payables 44,322 37,897 54,938 Income taxes payable - 9,022 4,427 Provision 405 2,147 2,795 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,605 4,256 4,241 Total Current Liabilities 121,652 62,568 129,659 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 2,255 - - Lease liabilities 11,738 10,924 11,904 Deferred income taxes 3,151 3,151 1,597 Defined benefit plan obligation - - 1,235 Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,144 14,075 14,736 Total Liabilities 138,796 76,643 144,395 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 165,758 151,524 126,981 175,182 160,948 136,405 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 313,978 237,591 280,800





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

May 31

2022 May 31

2021 May 31

2022 May 31

2021 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 12,542 13,976 17,659 17,745 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 577 638 1,152 1,265 Intangible assets 152 153 302 314 Right-of-use assets 1,140 1,043 2,190 2,056 Accretion expense on provision 26 11 51 22 Increase in provision 462 1,300 462 1,300 Income taxes 4,878 5,467 6,868 6,932 (Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (10 ) 1 (35 ) (7 ) Interest expense 385 312 499 460 Interest on lease liabilities 147 149 278 303 Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense (15 ) 60 (29 ) 79 Other (24 ) (26 ) (25 ) (31 ) 20,260 23,084 29,372 30,438 Changes in non-cash working capital items (32,520 ) (47,024 ) (68,474 ) (49,992 ) Interest paid (617 ) (696 ) (887 ) (1,013 ) Income taxes paid (3,277 ) (961 ) (16,968 ) (7,364 ) (36,414 ) (48,681 ) (86,329 ) (58,369 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (16,154 ) (25,597 ) (56,957 ) (27,931 ) Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans - (7,000 ) 11,000 (5,000 ) Net increase in banker’s acceptances 32,000 35,000 53,000 38,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,233 ) (1,118 ) (2,420 ) (2,234 ) Dividend paid (3,425 ) (2,569 ) (3,425 ) (4,710 ) 27,342 24,313 58,155 26,056 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,468 ) (549 ) (1,912 ) (737 ) Increase in intangible assets (40 ) (18 ) (40 ) (18 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 10 35 10 (1,498 ) (557 ) (1,917 ) (745 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 9,690 (1,841 ) (719 ) (2,620 ) Cash position, beginning of period (13,402 ) (1,883 ) (2,993 ) (1,104 ) Cash position, end of period (3,712 ) (3,724 ) (3,712 ) (3,724 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 2,608 2,534 2,608 2,534 Bank overdraft (6,320 ) (6,258 ) (6,320 ) (6,258 ) (3,712 ) (3,724 ) (3,712 ) (3,724 )





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited



Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229

Net earnings



- 17,745 17,745 Total comprehensive income - 17,745 17,745

Transactions with owners of the Company



Dividend

- (2,569 ) (2,569 ) Balance as at May 31, 2021 9,424 126,981 136,405 Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948

Net earnings



- 17,659 17,659 Total comprehensive income - 17,659 17,659

Transactions with owners of the Company



Dividend - (3,425 ) (3,425 ) Balance as at May 31, 2022 9,424 165,758 175,182





From: Goodfellow Inc. Patrick Goodfellow President and CEO T: 450 635-6511 F: 450 635-3730 info@goodfellowinc.com



