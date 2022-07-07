U.S. markets closed

Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Goodfellow Inc.
·6 min read
Goodfellow Inc.
Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $12.5 million or $1.46 per share compared to net earnings of $14.0 million or $1.63 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended May 31, 2022 were $184.9 million compared to $185.5 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.06 per share compared to net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.07 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $314.3 million compared to $305.0 million last year.

Following the unanticipated high return in the first quarter, Goodfellow delivered a strong second quarter through a well diversified offering of wood products and services, and by meeting the needs of customers. The Company also successfully navigated looming economic issues and signs of supply catching up with demand. Going forward, close attention will be paid to inflation and consumer behaviour, as well as overhead expenses and inventory levels.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

 

 

For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

May 31
2022

 

May 31
2021

 

May 31
2022

 

May 31
2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

184,947

 

185,525

 

314,312

 

304,958

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

143,745

 

142,187

 

245,001

 

236,179

 

Selling, administrative and general expenses

22,900

 

23,073

 

43,338

 

42,712

 

Net financial costs

882

 

822

 

1,446

 

1,390

 

 

167,527

 

166,082

 

289,785

 

280,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

17,420

 

19,443

 

24,527

 

24,677

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

4,878

 

5,467

 

6,868

 

6,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income

12,542

 

13,976

 

17,659

 

17,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

1.46

 

1.63

 

2.06

 

2.07

 


GOODFELLOW INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As at

 

As at

 

As at

 

 

May 31
2022

 

November 30
2021

 

May 31
2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

2,608

 

4,253

 

2,534

 

Trade and other receivables

101,654

 

63,246

 

107,788

 

Income taxes receivable

1,078

 

-

 

-

 

Inventories

141,126

 

109,787

 

115,285

 

Prepaid expenses

9,451

 

4,189

 

5,910

 

Total Current Assets

255,917

 

181,475

 

231,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

30,782

 

30,022

 

30,617

 

Intangible assets

2,388

 

2,650

 

2,942

 

Right-of-use assets

13,663

 

12,262

 

13,020

 

Defined benefit plan asset

10,426

 

10,397

 

1,919

 

Other assets

802

 

785

 

785

 

Total Non-Current Assets

58,061

 

56,116

 

49,283

 

Total Assets

313,978

 

237,591

 

280,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank indebtedness

72,320

 

9,246

 

63,258

 

Trade and other payables

44,322

 

37,897

 

54,938

 

Income taxes payable

-

 

9,022

 

4,427

 

Provision

405

 

2,147

 

2,795

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,605

 

4,256

 

4,241

 

Total Current Liabilities

121,652

 

62,568

 

129,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision

2,255

 

-

 

-

 

Lease liabilities

11,738

 

10,924

 

11,904

 

Deferred income taxes

3,151

 

3,151

 

1,597

 

Defined benefit plan obligation

-

 

-

 

1,235

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities

17,144

 

14,075

 

14,736

 

Total Liabilities

138,796

 

76,643

 

144,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

9,424

 

9,424

 

9,424

 

Retained earnings

165,758

 

151,524

 

126,981

 

 

175,182

 

160,948

 

136,405

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

313,978

 

237,591

 

280,800

 


GOODFELLOW INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

May 31
2022

 

May 31
2021

 

May 31
2022

 

May 31
2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

12,542

 

13,976

 

17,659

 

17,745

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

577

 

638

 

1,152

 

1,265

 

Intangible assets

152

 

153

 

302

 

314

 

Right-of-use assets

1,140

 

1,043

 

2,190

 

2,056

 

Accretion expense on provision

26

 

11

 

51

 

22

 

Increase in provision

462

 

1,300

 

462

 

1,300

 

Income taxes

4,878

 

5,467

 

6,868

 

6,932

 

(Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(10

)

1

 

(35

)

(7

)

Interest expense

385

 

312

 

499

 

460

 

Interest on lease liabilities

147

 

149

 

278

 

303

 

Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense

(15

)

60

 

(29

)

79

 

Other

(24

)

(26

)

(25

)

(31

)

 

20,260

 

23,084

 

29,372

 

30,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(32,520

)

(47,024

)

(68,474

)

(49,992

)

Interest paid

(617

)

(696

)

(887

)

(1,013

)

Income taxes paid

(3,277

)

(961

)

(16,968

)

(7,364

)

 

(36,414

)

(48,681

)

(86,329

)

(58,369

)

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(16,154

)

(25,597

)

(56,957

)

(27,931

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in bank loans

-

 

(7,000

)

11,000

 

(5,000

)

Net increase in banker’s acceptances

32,000

 

35,000

 

53,000

 

38,000

 

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,233

)

(1,118

)

(2,420

)

(2,234

)

Dividend paid

(3,425

)

(2,569

)

(3,425

)

(4,710

)

 

27,342

 

24,313

 

58,155

 

26,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,468

)

(549

)

(1,912

)

(737

)

Increase in intangible assets

(40

)

(18

)

(40

)

(18

)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10

 

10

 

35

 

10

 

 

(1,498

)

(557

)

(1,917

)

(745

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash inflow (outflow)

9,690

 

(1,841

)

(719

)

(2,620

)

Cash position, beginning of period

(13,402

)

(1,883

)

(2,993

)

(1,104

)

Cash position, end of period

(3,712

)

(3,724

)

(3,712

)

(3,724

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash position is comprised of:

 

 

 

 

Cash

2,608

 

2,534

 

2,608

 

2,534

 

Bank overdraft

(6,320

)

(6,258

)

(6,320

)

(6,258

)

 

(3,712

)

(3,724

)

(3,712

)

(3,724

)


GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

 

Share
Capital

 

Retained
Earnings

 

Total

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as at November 30, 2020

9,424

 

111,805

 

121,229

 


Net earnings

-

 

17,745

 

17,745

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

17,745

 

17,745

 


Transactions with owners of the Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend

-

 

(2,569

)

(2,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as at May 31, 2021

9,424

 

126,981

 

136,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as at November 30, 2021

9,424

 

151,524

 

160,948

 


Net earnings

-

 

17,659

 

17,659

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

17,659

 

17,659

 


Transactions with owners of the Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend

-

 

(3,425

)

(3,425

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as at May 31, 2022

9,424

 

165,758

 

175,182

 


From:

Goodfellow Inc.

 

Patrick Goodfellow

 

President and CEO

 

T: 450 635-6511

 

F: 450 635-3730

 

info@goodfellowinc.com


