Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

Goodfellow Inc.
·7 min read
DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $10.0 million or $1.17 per share compared to a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $168.0 million compared to $138.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 22% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 31% and export sales decreased 12%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $2.4 million.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $27.8 million or $3.24 per share compared to a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share a year ago. Sales were $472.9 million compared to $331.5 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 47% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 17% and export sales increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $11.5 million.

Third-quarter results of fiscal 2021 were characteristic for the period, which is considered the driver of the seasonal product business. At the onset of July, market conditions were increasingly difficult with the commodity pricing crisis that played havoc with demand in all sectors. Also, new home construction, renovation, manufacturing and industrial sectors showed some signs of slowing. Goodfellow was able to rely on its diversified offering and value-added capabilities to retain market share and continue on a positive trend.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

From:

Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com


GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

August 31
2021

August 31
2020

August 31
2021

August 31
2020

$

$

$

$

Sales

167,953

138,843

472,911

331,462

Expenses

Cost of goods sold

133,048

111,030

369,227

266,748

Selling, administrative and general expenses

20,210

17,834

62,922

51,402

Net financial costs

751

679

2,141

2,152

154,009

129,543

434,290

320,302

Earnings before income taxes

13,944

9,300

38,621

11,160

Income taxes

3,905

2,604

10,837

3,125

Total comprehensive income

10,039

6,696

27,784

8,035

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

1.17

0.78

3.24

0.94


GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

As at

As at

As at

August 31
2021

November 30
2020

August 31
2020

$

$

$

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

1,726

3,466

1,884

Trade and other receivables

72,118

76,093

64,511

Inventories

115,046

84,740

82,498

Prepaid expenses

4,290

2,584

2,077

Total Current Assets

193,180

166,883

150,970

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

30,220

31,148

31,536

Intangible assets

2,789

3,238

3,420

Right-of-use assets

12,630

14,324

15,113

Defined benefit plan asset

1,901

1,945

2,188

Other assets

785

785

778

Total Non-Current Assets

48,325

51,440

53,035

Total Assets

241,505

218,323

204,005

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

24,681

28,570

23,872

Trade and other payables

41,680

39,614

35,818

Income taxes payable

7,418

4,859

3,246

Provision

2,730

1,473

1,514

Dividend payable

-

2,141

-

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,270

4,315

4,338

Total Current Liabilities

80,779

80,972

68,788

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities

11,405

13,343

14,194

Deferred income taxes

1,597

1,597

2,269

Defined benefit plan obligation

1,280

1,182

734

Total Non-Current Liabilities

14,282

16,122

17,197

Total Liabilities

95,061

97,094

85,985

Shareholders’ Equity

Share capital

9,424

9,424

9,424

Retained earnings

137,020

111,805

108,596

146,444

121,229

118,020

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

241,505

218,323

204,005


GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



August 31
2021

August 31
2020

August 31
2021

August 31
2020

$

$

$

$

Operating Activities

Net earnings

10,039

6,696

27,784

8,035

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization of:

Property, plant and equipment

636

678

1,901

2,002

Right-of-use assets

1,055

1,084

3,111

3,265

Intangible assets

153

183

467

546

Accretion expense on provision

11

18

33

54

Increase (decrease) in provision

(76

)

-

1,224

(10

)

Income taxes

3,905

2,604

10,837

3,125

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1

)

(1

)

(8

)

(11

)

Interest expense

247

187

707

825

Interest on lease liabilities

143

167

446

520

Funding in deficit of pension plan expense

63

52

142

158

Other

21

(13

)

(10

)

28

16,196

11,655

46,634

18,537

Changes in non-cash working capital items

24,168

9,239

(25,824

)

(3,915

)

Interest paid

(287

)

(114

)

(1,300

)

(733

)

Income taxes paid

(914

)

478

(8,278

)

(613

)

22,967

9,603

(35,402

)

(5,261

)

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

39,163

21,258

11,232

13,276

Financing Activities

Net increase (decrease) in bank loans

14,000

-

9,000

(5,000

)

Net decrease in banker’s acceptances

(50,000

)

(21,000

)

(12,000

)

(5,000

)

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,156

)

(1,312

)

(3,390

)

(3,954

)

Dividend paid

-

-

(4,710

)

(1,712

)

(37,156

)

(22,312

)

(11,100

)

(15,666

)

Investing Activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(238

)

(222

)

(975

)

(732

)

Increase in intangible assets

-

(3

)

(18

)

(39

)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

(1

)

10

13

(238

)

(226

)

(983

)

(758

)

Net cash inflow (outflow)

1,769

(1,280

)

(851

)

(3,148

)

Cash position, beginning of period

(3,724

)

(708

)

(1,104

)

1,160

Cash position, end of period

(1,955

)

(1,988

)

(1,955

)

(1,988

)

Cash position is comprised of:

Cash

1,726

1,884

1,726

1,884

Bank overdraft

(3,681

)

(3,872

)

(3,681

)

(3,872

)

(1,955

)

(1,988

)

(1,955

)

(1,988

)


GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Share

Retained

Total

Capital

Earnings

$

$

$

Balance as at November 30, 2019

9,424

103,984

113,408

IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940

-

(2,567)

(2,567)

Balance as at December 1, 2019

9,424

101,417

110,841

Net earnings

-

8,035

8,035

Total comprehensive income

-

8,035

8,035

Transactions with owners of the Company

Dividend

-

(856)

(856)

Balance as at August 31, 2020

9,424

108,596

118,020

Balance as at November 30, 2020

9,424

111,805

121,229

Net earnings

-

27,784

27,784

Total comprehensive income

-

27,784

27,784

Transactions with owners of the Company

Dividend

-

(2,569)

(2,569)

Balance as at August 31, 2021

9,424

137,020

146,444


