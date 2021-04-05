U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,070.80
    +50.93 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,511.02
    +357.81 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.77
    +163.67 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.11
    +11.21 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.65
    -1.80 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7230
    +0.0440 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1260
    -0.5320 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,615.25
    +810.97 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.88
    +34.53 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     

GoodFirms Publishes the Trustworthy Frameworks App Development Companies for Varied Industries - 2021

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent era's, mobile apps have created a win-win situation for the people and all sorts and sizes of businesses. The consumers get their demands fulfilled seamlessly via apps like booking tickets, purchasing groceries, food, clothing, or virtually connecting with friends, family, and much more. Whereas organizations create brand awareness, strengthen their market, attract customers, and earn more profit.

Best Frameworks App Development Companies for sectors of industries at GoodFirms - 2021

Because of the numerous technology, now mobile applications have been advanced, and everything is just far from one touch. Most individuals and entrepreneurs have already invested in mobile apps, and today, there are around a billion apps of Android, iOS, windows, etc.

Some organizations endeavor to find the top mobile app development companies that build mobile apps using different frameworks to make the applications cost-effective, attractive, efficient and many more. Due to the high competition in the market, service seekers find it difficult to connect with the right partners.

For the same reason, GoodFirms.co has announced the list of Top Framework App Development Companies worldwide known to develop android and iOS apps on various frameworks. It includes Flutter, Ionic, Phonegap, React Native, Xamarian. The frameworks are known to streamline the businesses with highly functioning apps, native interfaces to run on cross platforms effortlessly.

Check out the List of Best Frameworks App Development Companies at GoodFirms for 2021:

Top Flutter App Development Companies:

OpenXcell, Steelkiwi, Konstant Infosolutions, AppSquadz Technologies Private Limited, AppsChopper, Agile Infoways Pvt Ltd, MindInventory, Simpalm, Cleveroad, NectarBits,

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/frameworks/app-development/flutter

Top Ionic App Development Companies:

Techugo, Siddhi Infosoft, Octal IT Solution, Brainvire Infotech INC., Xtreem Solution, Excellent Web World Pvt Ltd, Orion InfoSolutions, Mobiloitte Inc, CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd., TECHTIC SOLUTIONS INC.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/frameworks/app-development/ionic

Top Phonegap App Development Companies:

Fluper Ltd., Addon Solutions Pvt. Ltd., InnovationM, Mobisoft Infotech, iProgrammer Solutions Private Limited, Guru Technolabs, CMSwebsiteservices, Scand, Fexle Inc, IT Craft.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/frameworks/app-development/phonegap

Top React Native Development Companies:

Mobulous, AppsChopper, Code Brew Labs, Sunflower Lab, Prismetric, Endive Software, Dot Com Infoway, ARKA Softwares, Innofied Solution, Citrusbits.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/frameworks/app-development/react-native

Top Xamarin Development Companies:

TechAhead, QSS Technosoft, Pulilab, FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mobisoft Infotech, INTERSOG, Program-Ace, Damco Solutions, Summation IT, Touch Instinct.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/frameworks/app-development/xamarin

Apart from this, the service seekers can also collaborate with the app developers knowing their particular industry. So the mobile app developers understand their requisites and meet them perfectly to build the best customized mobile app related to their industry. Here, GoodFirms has revealed the list of best app development companies for various industries like financial services, news & magazine, business intelligence (BI), and many more.

Take the Sneak Peek at the List of Top Mobile App Development Companies for Varied Industries at GoodFirms for 2021:

Top Financial App Development Companies:

Swenson HE, MobiDev, SoluLab, NIX, Zco Corporation, Indus Net Technologies, 3 SIDED CUBE, Day One Technologies, Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Idealogic.

https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development/financial

Top News & Magazine App Development Companies:

Utility, RipenApps, Steady Rabbit Technology Pvt Ltd., Blue Label Labs, App Maisters Inc, Sidebench, BrancoSoft Private Limited, Nettechnocrats IT Services Pvt Ltd, Next Big Technology (NBT), Dedicated Developers.

https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development/news

Top Business Intelligence (BI) App Development Companies:

Rocketech, Quytech, MobileCoderz Technologies, datarockets, Digital Scientists, CodesOrbit Pvt. Ltd, Nettechnocrats IT Services Pvt. Ltd., IndiaNIC, Uplogic Technologies Pvt Ltd., Ajath Infotech Pvt Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development/business-intelligence

Globally, recognized GoodFirms is a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a strong platform for the service seekers to connect with the brilliant and reliable partners. The research team of GoodFirms assess each firm through several qualitative and quantitative measures.

The research mainly includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as verifying the past and present portfolio of each agency, years of experience in the expertise area, online penetration, and client reviews.

Focusing on overall research, every agency is evaluated and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the firms are indexed in the list of most excellent software, top development companies, and other sectors of industries.

Moreover, GoodFirms boosts the service providers to engage in the research process and show evidence of their work. Thus, grab an opportunity to Get Listed for free in the list of top companies as per their categories. Embarking the place at GoodFirms among the best service providers to expand their reach to new prospects globally, increase their productivity and earn more income.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient mobile app development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

https://www.goodfirms.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodfirms-publishes-the-trustworthy-frameworks-app-development-companies-for-varied-industries---2021-301261973.html

SOURCE GoodFirms

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record EV deliveries

    Tesla Inc was set to add about $50 billion to its market value as the electric car-maker's shares surged on Monday, after it posted record deliveries on strong demand in China that helped it offset the impact of a global shortage in auto parts. The company said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and it was quickly progressing to full production capacity. Analysts remained hopeful as despite a global chip shortage that has slammed the entire auto sector, various supply chain issues and rising competition, Tesla still managed to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the fourth quarter.

  • SoftBank Mints New Unicorn in Indian Social Commerce App Meesho

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangalore-based social commerce startup Meesho Inc. has raised $300 million in new funding led by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at $2.1 billion.Existing investors like Prosus Ventures and Facebook Inc. also participated in the fresh investment round, which adds a new member to a growing coterie of Indian unicorns, or startups valued at more than a billion dollars. Meesho, which operates an online sales platform for micro, small and medium businesses across India, will use the funds to “strengthen its talent pool” across all areas, including technology, product and business.“SoftBank has always been excited to back founders that provide unique solutions for the local market,” said Munish Varma, managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “By using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Meesho has created a platform for many small business owners to sell to the next cohort of internet users.”SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has consistently stressed the transformative potential of AI to drive innovation and business opportunity. His second Vision Fund was in doubt a year ago amid losses at its predecessor from investments in the likes of WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc., but improvements among the firm’s portfolio companies since then have provided him with the confidence and capital to resume investing aggressively in developing startups.Meesho serves over 13 million individual entrepreneurs in helping them start online businesses. The software developer has delivered orders from more than 100,000 registered suppliers to over 4,800 cities, pursuing a strategy of taking e-commerce to smaller cities and towns beyond the metropolitan areas already covered by the large online retailers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Gold Lenders Cut Tenor, Watch Collateral on Price Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian firms that lend against gold are cutting tenors and seeking more collateral to protect against the plunge in prices of the precious metal.Market leader Muthoot Finance Ltd. has been offering discounts on interest rates and other incentives to borrowers who chose to repay monthly or more frequently. Rival Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. is mostly lending for 90 days now versus 270 previously, and most large firms are disbursing amounts well below regulatory limits, which was 75% of the metal’s value for shadow lenders and 90% for traditional banks through March 31.Gold loans had boomed over the past year as small businesses tried to revive themselves from lockdowns by pledging family jewelry that’s a staple of almost all Indian households. Muthoot Finance, for instance, saw such lending increase 25% over the period and the company holds 146 tons of gold, higher than the official reserves of Singapore and Sweden.“People are sentimental about their jewelery,” said George Muthoot Alexander, managing director at Muthoot Finance. “They will never want to default despite a fall in gold prices as they intend to get back their pledged ornaments.”Gold posted its first quarterly drop in more than two years amid improving expectations for the global economy and fading demand from exchange-traded funds. The metal has fallen more than 9% in 2021 as investors trade their havens for assets that will benefit from the economic recovery. Prices in India trade near one-year lows.The biggest concern though is that a fresh wave of infections in India could scuttle business plans and force even the most diligent repayers to default.“We are reviewing our portfolio and mark-to-market levels daily to see if further steps are needed,” said Mathew Muthoottu, managing director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers.India’s market for gold lending will expand by at least 34% to 4.6 trillion rupees ($61 billion) in the two years to March 2022, according to an estimate by KPMG. The segment’s bad-loan ratio is about 1% compared with 7.5% for the entire banking sector.“While there is a gold price fall and among the normal risk parameters the security would have reduced, the economy is opening up and it is a not crisis situation,” said World Gold Council India Managing Director P R Somasundaram. “People are keen to take loans because every business is coming back and small businesses do depend on gold loans for quick access to capital.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Guardians of Global Economy Gather to Assess Damage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday. The IMF will release its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating that it will include an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus boost, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings ready to be spent mean the world economy is poised for the fastest expansion on record back to the 1960s.”--Tom Orlik, chief economist. For full analysis, click hereRead more: World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth BoomsBeyond the much-watched economic report, attention will focus on a Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, where officials may decide to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, set to expire in June, through the end of this year. The program has provided $5 billion in debt relief for low-income nations since it began last May, according to World Bank data.Another focus of conversation will be the IMF’s proposed $650 billion issuance of reserve assets known as special drawing rights. While the official proposal won’t come until June, Georgieva last month touted broad support for the idea among IMF members.The plan would help send more than $20 billion to poor countries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week told U.S. Congress that President Joe Biden’s administration intends to support the idea, starting a countdown of at least 90 days before a formal vote in favor at the IMF.Elsewhere, minutes of the latest Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings will shed insight on policy makers’ thinking and central banks in India, Australia and Poland are predicted to keep policy unchanged.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching out for the latest data on services activity, job openings and producer prices for signs of the economy’s progress and developing inflationary pressures.On Wednesday, Fed watchers will also have minutes of the central bank’s last meeting to pour through and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event Thursday in time with the IMF’s meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaJapan releases household and wage data on Tuesday that will offer more insight into the hit to the economy from a second state of emergency amid signs it was less brutal than first feared.Australia has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday and India on Wednesday. With neither central bank expected to move their main policy tools, the focus will be on their outlooks.China releases data on Friday that’s likely to show consumer price inflation climbed back into positive territory while factory costs are starting to swell.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaThe health of Europe’s manufacturing base as it weathers the coronavirus crisis will focus economists’ attention in the coming week as they gauge the underlying strength of growth drivers during the quarter that just finished.German factory orders and industrial production data for February are among the more significant reports, and both are anticipated to show output increases during the month.Meanwhile, the lastest lockdown in France means the economy will rebound less than previously expected this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview published Sunday.A shorter week than usual in much of the region because of the Easter holiday on Monday features fewer scheduled remarks by ECB officials to guide investors on the state of policy.But the institution’s account of its decision on March 11 will pique interest, perhaps signaling a spectrum of opinion among governors on the risks to economic growth at a meeting when they ratified new quarterly forecasts.Poland may announce a new fiscal stimulus program, largely paid for by EU funds. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank is set to keep policy unchanged.Turkey may report that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by more than 10% as foreign investors sold Turkish assets at the fastest pace in 15 years.Russia is expected to report that inflation accelerated to the highest since 2016 at 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates to try and combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food prices.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports on Mexico’s industrial output and manufacturing this week should point to the negative output gap of early 2021. On Thursday, the consumer price reports and the central bank minutes may boil down to this: Inflation’s above target, but the data-dependent Banxico is ready to wait, expecting it to slow in line with their forecasts. Bear in mind that the most recent GDP forecasts from Banxico and the Finance Ministry are quite upbeat too.In contrast, gloom pervades the region’s biggest economy. One of the country’s largest hedge fund managers says Brazil may be nearing a “perfect inflationary storm.” Data out Friday may show consumer prices are well over the 5.25% target range ceiling and consistent with the more dire central bank scenarios.Among the Andean nations, inflation in Chile should come in right around 3% whereas analysts see Colombia’s setting a record-low of 1.45%. Rounding out the week, look for Peru’s central bank to keep the key rate at a record-low 0.25% for a 12th straight meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updated with French forecasts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in a message.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was little changed at $1,729.44 an ounce at 10:13 a.m. in New York. Spot silver fell, while patininum and palladium rose.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IMF Says Fed Surprises Can Trigger Emerging-Market Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned that a potential surprise tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve could spur an increase in interest rates and capital outflows from emerging markets, underlining the need for clear central bank communication.Rising market interest rates in the U.S. so far have been driven by positive news on economic prospects and Covid-19 vaccines, which tends to boost portfolio inflows and lower spreads on U.S. dollar-denominated debt for most emerging markets, the IMF said Monday in an analytical chapter of its World Economic Outlook.The Fed has said it will maintain near-zero interest rates until the U.S. economy hits maximum employment and inflation is on track to exceed 2% for some time. But if central banks in advanced economies were to suddenly signal greater concern for inflation risks, the world could see a surprise tightening of financial conditions similar to the 2013 “taper tantrum,” IMF economists Philipp Engler, Roberto Piazza and Galen Sher wrote.“Monetary policy surprises,” as measured by the increase in interest rates on days of regularly scheduled Fed decisions, found that for each 1 percentage-point rise in U.S. interest rates, long-term rates climb by a third of a point in the average emerging market, the authors said in an accompanying blog post. The increase is two-thirds of a point in emerging markets with lower, speculative-grade credit ratings, the IMF said.To avoid triggering a deterioration in investor sentiment about emerging markets, advanced economy central banks can give clear, transparent communications about future monetary policy under different scenarios, the IMF said. The fund cited the Fed’s guidance about pre-conditions for a rate increase as an example. The IMF said that further Fed guidance on possible future scenarios would be useful.The IMF, which on Tuesday will release the principal forecasting section of the World Economic Outlook, last week cautioned that the global economy is at risk of being scarred by the pandemic and called on policy makers to limit the pain. The fund and the World Bank begin their week-long virtual spring meetings on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Keeps Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Wary of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors reeling from last month’s losses head into the first full week of April bracing for more pain driven by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted traders to price in an earlier start to Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. That’s fueling concern the higher returns offered for risk-free investments in the world’s largest economy may drive even more money away from emerging markets. Demand for developing-nation assets waned in March, with flows to equity funds falling to less than a third of the levels seen in February and bond funds seeing outflows, according to EPFR Global data.Morgan Stanley is staying bearish on emerging-market currencies, saying the slow pace of vaccine rollouts in many developing economies is threatening to ensure growth will lag behind the U.S. Meantime, Citigroup Inc. expects higher U.S. yields and a resilient dollar to put further pressure on the asset class in the coming months.“This quarter can be big for the dollar and not necessarily amazing for emerging markets,” said Luis Costa, Citigroup’s London-based head of CEEMEA strategy. “We don’t believe the U.S. curve is pretty much done adjusting. Between now and June/July, we could see a further leg higher here in yields.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Reflation Theme Overhang; Policy DecisionsDeveloping-nation currencies and bonds posted their first quarterly decline in a year in the three months ending March 31, while the dollar approached its strongest level since November. Stocks slid for the first month since September, paring their gains for the quarter.Investors will turn their attention this week to inflation data across emerging markets as they seek clues on the path for monetary policy after Turkey, Russia and Brazil raised borrowing costs last month.Price PressuresTurkey’s inflation accelerated as expected to an annual 16.2% in March, up from 15.6% the previous month. That leaves the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify President Recep Tayyip ErdoganCentral bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu signaled last week he wouldn’t stray from his predecessor’s hawkish policiesRussia’s inflation probably accelerated to 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates in an effort to combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food pricesThe ruble was the worst-performing emerging-market currency last week amid concerns over U.S. sanctionsColombian inflation data, scheduled for Monday, may show a slowdown in March and push traders to trim odds of a tightening cycle starting this yearWhile Chile’s March inflation figures on Thursday may flag an increase from a month prior, investors will be more focused on what a renewed lockdown in the nation’s capital means for a recoveryChile’s vaccine rollout has been the quickest in the region, yet peso bulls are eyeing near-term risk as Covid cases reach record levelsMexico will release both March CPI data and central bank meeting minutes Thursday, offering clues on the monetary authority’s plansData-dependent policy makers kept the key rate at 4% in March given an uptick in consumer prices. Industrial production figures for February are set to be posted FridayThailand on Monday reported consumer prices fell 0.08% in March from a year ago. The Philippines, Taiwan and China are due to report similar data on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, respectivelyChina’s producer price index probably rose to the highest in more than two years last month, according to economists. Quickening price growth is raising concern the country will export inflation globally given its role as manufacturer to the worldPhilippine inflation is expected to remain above the central bank’s 2% to 4% target band for a third month due to rising food prices. The peso has fallen 1% this yearCentral Banks on HoldIndia’s central bank will keep interest rates at a record low when policy makers meet Wednesday, according to all of the economists surveyed by BloombergBond traders pared bets that the central bank will shift to a tighter policy stance as early as this year after the nation reported a record jump in coronavirus cases“We will look for any guidance on possible normalization of liquidity conditions,” Rini Sen, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bengaluru, wrote in a research note. “At this juncture, the financial system is in a unique environment of excess liquidity but rising long-term yields on government securities”India’s local bonds have lost 1.3% this year in dollar terms, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexInvestors will watch Peru’s central bank decision on Thursday for any signs of change by the monetary authorityBorrowing costs have been steady at 0.25%, the lowest in Latin America, since last April. The nation is also scheduled to post trade balance figures for FebruaryPoland’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchangedPolish inflation unexpectedly rose in March to the highest level since September, piling pressure on the country’s central bank to reconsider its dovish stance,The zloty strengthened against the euro last week after touching a 12-year low on March 29What Else to WatchThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s Spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on MondayThe IMF will post its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021South Korea’s current-account balance is due Wednesday. The won has dropped 4% this year despite a current-account surplusChina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines will all release foreign-exchange reserves data on WednesdayThe Philippines will publish February trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s trade statistics for March are due Friday. Robust export growth has helped the local dollar defy gains in the U.S. currency this year, weakening just 0.8%In Brazil, investors will weigh the risk of spending-cap breaches as officials debate the budget. They will also watch a reading of March IPCA inflation data on Friday as the pandemic rages onFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Easter Monday 2021 Trading Hours.

    The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.

  • Bank of America Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Earnings

    The banking giant is well-positioned for additional gains following next week’s Q1 2021 earnings release.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • GameStop stock dives after filing to sell up to 3.5 million shares

    GameStop Corp. shares took a dive Monday, after the videogame and consumer electronics retailer finally took advantage of the trading frenzy in its stock to raise money through an "at-the-market" offering.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • Bitcoin Is Going Mainstream. What Investors Need to Know.

    A $1 trillion market value, attention from Wall Street—the cryptocurrency has become too large and influential to remain on the financial fringes.

  • AMC Entertainment stock bounces back after B. Riley analyst turns bullish

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied Monday, after B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said it's time to buy, citing an improving balance sheet outlook and as a strong opening weekend for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' pointed to a resurgence in demand.

  • Fossil-fuel mainstay Baker Hughes joins Plug Power in green hydrogen fund

    A trio of companies, including fossil-fuel industry mainstay Baker Hughes Co., plan to back a new fund focused on hydrogen-technology investment, just the latest example of rising investment interest tied to alternative energy sources.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 33-Year-Old Fueling Crypto Boom Is Worrying Thai Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- Atichanan Pulges first became interested in cryptocurrencies a decade ago when he was an engineering student in Los Angeles. Mining Bitcoin was a way for the Bangkok native to learn about markets and pay his rent.Now back in Thailand after a stint at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Atichanan is a co-founder of the nation’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchange. He’s also on the front lines of an intensifying debate over who should be allowed to buy digital assets in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, alarmed by a sixfold surge in domestic crypto trading since November, said on April 1 that it would soon require traders to have experience, or take courses or pass an exam. The regulator didn’t finalize a date and opted not to ban local exchanges from accepting clients who didn’t meet minimum-income levels, which had been mulled. Digital-asset proponents including Atichanan argue that too many restrictions will merely drive Thais to unregulated platforms overseas.“The regulator realizes any curbs can’t reverse the tide toward digital,” said Atichanan, 33, who co-founded Bitkub in 2018. He said the exchange accounts for about 90% of domestic crypto trading and serves 300,000 customers, figures that Bloomberg has been unable to independently verify.While volumes on Thai crypto exchanges are still small relative to counterparts in countries like the U.S. and South Korea, they’ve been surging in recent months as digital assets including Bitcoin have jumped to all-time highs.Total trading turnover on all local licensed crypto exchanges jumped to 124 billion baht ($3.96 billion) in February from 18 billion baht in November, according to data from the Thai SEC, which only date back to November. Bitkub’s daily turnover of 4.2 billion baht in February reflects an increase of nearly 40% from a month earlier, according to the company’s statistics. A 24-hour turnover figure on March 30 ranked it 124th among more than 300 exchanges worldwide tracked by CoinMarketCap.As in other markets that have experienced a spike in retail trading during the pandemic, crypto activity in Thailand has soared in large part thanks to demand from younger investors. The boom has also been marked by hiccups at local exchange operators, including Bitkub.Both developments have attracted scrutiny from the Thai SEC. In January, the regulator asked Bitkub to submit a plan to address investor complaints about “problematic work systems” that have caused trading outages. A month later, the regulator said it was considering eligibility restrictions for clients of crypto exchanges that include a minimum income of more than 1 million baht. The SEC at its April 1 meeting decided not to impose the income requirement, opting for an education or knowledge program.“Crypto participants, including platform operators and investors, are mostly young and passionate about new technology and decentralization,” Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, the SEC’s secretary general, said in an interview. “They must realize any financial innovation also has the potential to cause collateral damage to the general public and financial system.”The SEC abandoned its income requirement after gathering feedback from market participants. The borderless and decentralized nature of crypto trading makes such controls difficult to implement, said Poomsiri Dumrongvute, who teaches a financial technology course at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.Bitkub has made a similar argument in its feedback to regulators, also noting that stricter curbs could hamper the development of local blockchain technology.Despite the regulatory risk, Bitkub is gearing up for a major expansion. The company plans to double staff to 500 by year-end, introduce its own debit card and open a physical crypto trading outlet in Bangkok to lure new entrants and serve as a meeting place for existing ones, according to Atichanan. Over the longer term, Bitkub has ambitions to gain “unicorn” status, or a private valuation of more than $1 billion.Atichanan said the exchange raised the equivalent of $11 million from investors in three rounds since its establishment, though he declined to comment on the company’s current valuation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.