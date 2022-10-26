U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Goodfood Announces Departure of Board Member

Goodfood Market Corp.
·5 min read
Goodfood Market Corp.
Goodfood Market Corp.

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD) today announced that Francois Vimard has stepped down as a director of the Company to focus on his other Board commitments and to pursue other interests.

“On behalf of the board of directors and management, I wish to extend our gratitude to Francois and thank him for his contributions to the Company. We wish him all the best in his new endeavours,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

Except where otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

For further information: Investors and Media

 


Jonathan Roiter
Chief Financial Officer
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca


Roslane Aouameur
Vice President, Corporate Development
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions, including, without limitation, statements in the “Financial Outlook” section of the MD&A related to the build-out and launch of on demand fulfillment centres or infrastructure and the impact of on-demand grocery and meal solution offerings supported by an optimized digital platform and the realization and impact of the foregoing. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical trends, current condition, and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and net losses, food industry including current industry inflation levels, COVID-19 pandemic impacts and the appearance of COVID variants, quality control and health concerns, regulatory compliance, regulation of the industry, public safety issues, product recalls, damage to Goodfood’s reputation, transportation disruptions, storage and delivery of perishable foods, product liability, unionization activities, consolidation trends, ownership and protection of intellectual property, evolving industry, reliance on management, failure to attract or retain key employees which may impact the Company’s ability to effectively operate and meet its financial goals, factors which may prevent realization of growth targets, inability to effectively react to changing consumer trends, competition, availability and quality of raw materials, environmental and employee health and safety regulations, the inability of the Company’s IT infrastructure to support the requirements of the Company’s business, online security breaches, disruptions and denial of service attacks, reliance on data centers, open source license compliance, future capital requirements, operating risk and insurance coverage, management of growth, limited number of products, conflicts of interest, litigation, catastrophic events, risks associated with payments from customers and third parties, being accused of infringing intellectual property rights of others and, climate change and environmental risks. This is not an exhaustive list of risks that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks not presently known to the Company or that the Company believes are not significant could also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning the availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. In addition, information and expectations set forth herein are subject to and could change materially in relation to developments regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants and its impact on product demand, labour mobility, supply chain continuity and other elements beyond our control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


