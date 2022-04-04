U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Goodfood Expands its Offering in Ottawa with its On-Demand Online Grocery Experience

Goodfood Market Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • FOOD
Goodfood Market Corp.
Goodfood Market Corp.

The brand launches one-hour FREE* grocery delivery in the Greater Ottawa Region through a new local micro fulfillment center

MONTREAL and OTTAWA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood'' or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, continues its growth as a modern online grocer through the launch of one-hour delivery in Ottawa. As the leading meal kit company in Canada, expansion into groceries is a natural fit and Goodfood is leveraging and expanding its world class infrastructure to meet client demand with thousands of unique, high quality grocery items and everyday staples to allow customers to complete their shop in 1 hour from the comfort of their own home.

“We continue to invest in technology, people and micro-fulfilment infrastructure to address the rapidly increasing consumer need for faster delivery and convenient grocery options,” says Goodfood Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ferrari. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our launch in Ottawa enables and empowers Canadians’ food discovery - whether they are brand new or seasoned home cooks, looking for meal and kitchen solutions everyday.”

The launch of Ottawa’s micro-fulfilment center brings over 200 new jobs to the region to complete the automation technology built in the facility. Goodfood uses Dynamics 365 in partnership with Microsoft to better serve the expanding and ever-evolving market. The technology enables streamlined inbound receiving, communication with suppliers, and inventory count process, allowing the brand to operate faster, maintain a customer-centric focus, and increase profitability.

“With Dynamics 365, our team is able to focus on value-added tasks like sourcing new farms and artisanal producers that are key to the offering,” says Ferrari. “This partnership and approach is one of the many initiatives driving our constant consumer-focused evolution and innovation in the grocery industry.”

In addition, Goodfood is partnering with distinct vendors to give customers their local grocery favourites, in addition to Goodfood’s private label and national brand products in Ottawa. The Ottawa expansion further supports meaningful grocery choice and quick, easy access through any device, marking Goodfood’s continued efforts to redefine how grocery is considered, incorporated and purchased throughout the user journey.

Launching One-Hour Delivery in Ottawa is one of the many initiatives behind the brand's drive to innovate the way Canadians think about and access groceries. The brand continues to evaluate opportunities for microcenters in new cities over the coming months further differentiating Goodfood as a unique and accessible grocery option, pioneering ways to respond to consumer needs.

*One-hour delivery in Ottawa is offered FREE for 90 days, following which a subscription of $5.99/month unlocks unlimited deliveries or customers can order with no subscription for $2.99/order. Additional information is available at www.makegoodfood.ca.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

For further information:

Investors
Roslane Aouameur
Vice President, Corporate Development
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca

Media
Natalia Banoub
Senior Account Manager – MSL Group
(647) 460-9848
natalia.banoub@mslgroup.com


