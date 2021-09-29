U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,329.00
    +154.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,860.25
    +95.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.10
    +15.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    +3.58 (+19.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,337.16
    +316.28 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.89
    -6.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.25
    +58.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Goodfood Innovates for Sustainability as First to Operate Fully Electric Cold Delivery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goodfood Market Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) a leading online grocery company in Canada, this week leads sustainability efforts in Canada’s grocery industry by launching a fully electric refrigerated vehicle fleet – a first for any private entity in Canada. Goodfood continues to evolve and lead environmental impact through technology as the newly electric refrigerated vehicles begin rolling out across Vancouver throughout September.

“As Canada aims to shift to all zero-emission electric vehicles by 2035, we are thrilled with this exciting step in launching fully electric refrigerated vehicles in Vancouver this year,” said Goodfood Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ferrari. “Innovation in technology is a core pillar for us at Goodfood. As we continue to set the bar for a sustainable future, like our fully recyclable Goodfood meal kit boxes and our plant-based ready-to-eat salad packaging, we want to go beyond our products and bring sustainability in grocery through delivery.”

In collaboration with Lightning eMotors, Volta Air and Frigid Rentals, Goodfood is the first private entity to receive a pre-approved grant from Plug-In BC for electric charging infrastructure. The vehicles themselves have an estimated range of 200 kilometers on a full charge of its 86-kWh battery pack, regenerative braking, and can comfortably hit 120km/hour – silently.

“As program lead for the Fraser Basin Council’s Climate Change and Air Quality Program, we are pleased to have been part of this collaboration with Goodfood and their continued commitment to pushing boundaries of what food and grocery look like across the country,” said Plug-In BC Program Lead, Charging Infrastructure, Inger Miller. “Going electric allows fleets to save on operational costs and reduce emissions for a sustainable future and we continue to do this through great partnerships with Canadian owned companies like Goodfood.”

Goodfood’s partnership with Plug-In BC is one of the many initiatives to innovate the way Canadians think about and access groceries, including this week’s launch of Same-Day / Next-Day Unlimited Delivery service in the Metro Vancouver Area. It also follows Goodfood being named for the second consecutive year on the third-annual TSX30™ list this week, as the company continues to innovate for top performance and growth. “We will continue to establish efficient and sustainable practices throughout our company,” said Goodfood President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Cuggy.

The 10 newly electric refrigerated vehicles will launch in Vancouver, British Columbia with continued roll-out in the coming months across Canada.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

For further information:

Investors

Media


Roslane Aouameur
Senior Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca


Kelly Baita
Sr. Account Director – MSL Group
(416) 786-8957
kelly.baita@mslgroup.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2020 available on SEDAR: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow, food industry , COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the vaccine rollout, quality control and health concerns, regulatory compliance, regulation of the industry, public safety issues, product recalls, damage to Goodfood’s reputation, transportation disruptions, storage and delivery of perishable foods, product liability, unionization activities, consolidation trends, ownership and protection of intellectual property, evolving industry, reliance on management, factors which may prevent realization of growth targets, competition, availability and quality of raw materials, environmental and employee health and safety regulations, online security breaches and disruption, reliance on data centers, open source license compliance, future capital requirements, operating risk and insurance coverage, management of growth, limited number of products , conflicts of interest , litigation, catastrophic events, risks associated with payments from customers and third parties, being accused of infringing intellectual property rights of others and, climate change and environmental risks. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning the availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. In addition, information and expectations set forth herein are subject to and could change materially in relation to developments regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the vaccine rollout and its impact on product demand, labour mobility, supply chain continuity and other elements beyond our control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • 2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

    Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top 100 widely held on the Robinhood Markets platform. Let's explore how aggressive regulation in China and poor fundamentals could put downside pressure on both companies. In August 2020, China introduced its "three red lines" policy, which restricted leverage ratios for property developers.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Cintas: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were ticking higher premarket.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • These 3 Stock Giants May See Further Upside, Say Analysts

    It has been a volatile September with the market experiencing some painful dips. Nevertheless, zoom out and the past year charts show strong growth, with all the main indexes still hovering near all-time highs. The large caps’ performance has been robust and has driven the main indexes’ gains. As such, several heavyweight stocks currently sit at or very near 12-month or even all-time highs. The question here is: is it wise to invest in names which have already accrued big share gains over the pa

  • ASML to Ride Decade-Long Sales Boom After Chip Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAs the global chip shortage threatens deliveries of cars to smartphones, ASML Holding NV expects a decade of surging orders for its machines that make high-end semiconductors.The Dutch company

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What Vanguard’s price cuts mean for you

    Vanguard Group announced significant price cuts for its fleet of target-date retirement funds this week. Currently, investors can own a Vanguard target fund for the seemingly low cost of 0.12% to 0.15% a year, equal to $12 to $15 for every $10,000 invested. It might not seem like much, but the price cuts will deliver an aggregate savings of $190 million to investors in 2022, says Vanguard.

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

    If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on … Continue reading → The post Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).