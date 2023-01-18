U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,928.86
    -62.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,296.96
    -613.89 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,957.01
    -138.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.36
    -29.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    -1.06 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -0.1600 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8860
    +0.6780 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,811.71
    -491.44 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.34
    -14.32 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Goodfood Reports Annual Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Goodfood Market Corp.
·3 min read
Goodfood Market Corp.
Goodfood Market Corp.

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 1, 2022 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees

Votes For

Votes Against

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage
of Votes Against

Jonathan Ferrari

31,374,736

401,572

98.736%

1.264%

Neil Cuggy

31,376,742

399,566

98.743%

1.257%

Donald Olds

31,507,000

269,308

99.152%

0.848%

Terry Yanofsky

31,380,706

395,602

98.755%

1.245%

John Khabbaz

31,709,874

66,434

99.791%

0.209%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2023. The voting results are as follows:

Result

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage
of Votes Withheld

Carried

32,499,996

25,679

99.921%

0.079%

Share Consolidation

The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a share consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares and to grant authorization to the board of directors to determine, in its sole discretion, the timing of the share. The votes cast were as follows:

Result

Votes For

Votes Against

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage
of Votes Against

Carried

32,419,612

106,064

99.674%

0.326%

Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares to Goodfood’s Authorized Share Capital

The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to create an authorized class of an unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series, with the rights and restrictions of each series to be determined by the directors of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

Result

Votes for

Votes Against

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage
of Votes Against

Carried

29,406,330

2,369,978

92.542%

7.458%

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

For further information: Investors and Media

Jonathan Roiter
Chief Financial Officer
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca

Roslane Aouameur
Vice President, Corporate Development
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca


Recommended Stories