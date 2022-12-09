U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

GoodLeap Announces 15th Securitization of its Sustainable Home Improvement and Solar Loans

·2 min read

Securitization is backed by $390 million of loans originated on GoodLeap's platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable home solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-4, the 15th securitization of loans originated by GoodLeap. Lime Residential, Ltd. (a Credit Suisse affiliate) sponsored the transaction and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as joint bookrunners. The transaction is backed by $390 million of solar and sustainable home efficiency loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The securitization received ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

GoodLeap logo (PRNewsfoto/GoodLeap)
GoodLeap logo (PRNewsfoto/GoodLeap)

GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform supports more than 40,000 sustainable home improvement sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. Since 2018, GoodLeap has transacted more than $19 billion in loans on its platform.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology supports more than 40,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $19 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Contact: press@goodleap.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodleap-announces-15th-securitization-of-its-sustainable-home-improvement-and-solar-loans-301699494.html

SOURCE GoodLeap

