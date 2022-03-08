Goodman empowers disadvantaged women and children through new partnership with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong and Women Build 2022

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commencing on International Women's Day, Goodman Group, through the Goodman Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong ("Habitat") for Women Build 2022. Habitat's Women Build is an international campaign that has been attracting volunteers around the world since 1991 to support Habitat projects that empower women, children and disadvantaged groups living in poverty.

The partnership encompasses three projects to renovate facilities for Mother's Choice and PathFinders, two NGOs in Hong Kong dedicated to supporting disadvantaged women and children's groups who do not have access to family support in Hong Kong.

Jo Hayes, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, said, "Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong is honoured to partner with Goodman Group. For almost two decades, Habitat has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving the local community through critical repairs, renovation and cleaning programs. As a leading housing NGO in Hong Kong, Habitat continues to scale up its public policy initiatives to address substandard housing conditions."

Goodman Group's support of Women Build 2022 affirms its Making Space for Greatness purpose, which sees Goodman support and improve the health, well-being and quality of life in its communities. Goodman will fund the projects and provide support in the planning and design of the renovation works.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China at Goodman Group, said, "Goodman is proud to celebrate International Women's Day by launching this important partnership with Habitat to support Women Build 2022, and help make a tangible difference in achieving gender equality and supporting women in need in Hong Kong."

Jo Hayes, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, added, "We are so grateful to Goodman for supporting this year's Habitat Hong Kong Women Build project. With their generous support, we can collaborate with two local NGOs to provide improved community spaces for some of the city's most vulnerable women and children."

Providing a safe space with Mother's Choice

Mother's Choice operates a hostel for pregnant teenage girls and a Child Care Home, providing shelter for children and their young girls who cannot be adequately cared for by their families. Goodman and Habitat will renovate the outside areas at the Child Care Home to provide a safer and more welcoming environment for the babies and special needs children cared for at the Home.

Assisting migrant domestic workers through PathFinders

PathFinders operates a community centre and a shelter for migrant domestic workers, a large community of women in Hong Kong. Goodman and Habitat will upgrade a community support centre in Tai Kok Tsui to provide more facilities and a better environment so PathFinders can better deliver their counselling, education and healthcare services. The project will also see an upgrade to an existing shelter which offers emergency and temporary accommodation for migrant domestic workers and their newborn babies who have no alternative accommodation in Hong Kong.

