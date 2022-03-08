U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.25
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,873.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,349.25
    +28.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.41
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.60
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4360
    +0.1270 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,374.86
    +130.53 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.10
    +8.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,145.11
    -76.30 (-0.30%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Goodman empowers disadvantaged women and children through new partnership with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong and Women Build 2022

·4 min read

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commencing on International Women's Day, Goodman Group, through the Goodman Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong ("Habitat") for Women Build 2022. Habitat's Women Build is an international campaign that has been attracting volunteers around the world since 1991 to support Habitat projects that empower women, children and disadvantaged groups living in poverty.

Grandma Wat felt satisfied and happy when Habitat renovated her home, making it safer and more hygienic. 26 Feb 2021; Goodman Group sponsors Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong&#39;s Women Build 2022, in empowering women in need and supporting gender equality in Hong Kong.
Grandma Wat felt satisfied and happy when Habitat renovated her home, making it safer and more hygienic. 26 Feb 2021; Goodman Group sponsors Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong's Women Build 2022, in empowering women in need and supporting gender equality in Hong Kong.

The partnership encompasses three projects to renovate facilities for Mother's Choice and PathFinders, two NGOs in Hong Kong dedicated to supporting disadvantaged women and children's groups who do not have access to family support in Hong Kong.

Jo Hayes, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, said, "Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong is honoured to partner with Goodman Group. For almost two decades, Habitat has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving the local community through critical repairs, renovation and cleaning programs. As a leading housing NGO in Hong Kong, Habitat continues to scale up its public policy initiatives to address substandard housing conditions."

Goodman Group's support of Women Build 2022 affirms its Making Space for Greatness purpose, which sees Goodman support and improve the health, well-being and quality of life in its communities. Goodman will fund the projects and provide support in the planning and design of the renovation works.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China at Goodman Group, said, "Goodman is proud to celebrate International Women's Day by launching this important partnership with Habitat to support Women Build 2022, and help make a tangible difference in achieving gender equality and supporting women in need in Hong Kong."

Jo Hayes, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, added, "We are so grateful to Goodman for supporting this year's Habitat Hong Kong Women Build project. With their generous support, we can collaborate with two local NGOs to provide improved community spaces for some of the city's most vulnerable women and children."

Providing a safe space with Mother's Choice

Mother's Choice operates a hostel for pregnant teenage girls and a Child Care Home, providing shelter for children and their young girls who cannot be adequately cared for by their families. Goodman and Habitat will renovate the outside areas at the Child Care Home to provide a safer and more welcoming environment for the babies and special needs children cared for at the Home.

Assisting migrant domestic workers through PathFinders

PathFinders operates a community centre and a shelter for migrant domestic workers, a large community of women in Hong Kong. Goodman and Habitat will upgrade a community support centre in Tai Kok Tsui to provide more facilities and a better environment so PathFinders can better deliver their counselling, education and healthcare services. The project will also see an upgrade to an existing shelter which offers emergency and temporary accommodation for migrant domestic workers and their newborn babies who have no alternative accommodation in Hong Kong.

For hi-res press images, please download from: https://bit.ly/GoodmanWomenBuild2022

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. Habitat works locally in Hong Kong and across the Asia and Pacific region, to help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Financial assistance and volunteers from Hong Kong have contributed to Habitat supporting more than 39 million people globally. Through shelter, we empower.

www.habitat.org.hk

About Mother's Choice

Mother's Choice is a local charity serving the many children without families and pregnant teenagers in Hong Kong. We join hands with our community to give hope and change the life stories of vulnerable girls and babies. Our vision is to see every child in a loving family.

www.motherschoice.org

About PathFinders

PathFinders is the only HK charity dedicated to supporting the unique vulnerabilities of children born to migrant mothers. Since 2008, PathFinders has supported almost 9,200 mothers and children find a path to a brighter future.

www.pathfinders.org.hk

SOURCE Goodman Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pr

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Rivian Stock Tumbles As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.