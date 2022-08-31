U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Goodman opens one of Hong Kong's largest data centre and technology hubs - the Goodman Tsuen Wan West precinct

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman has opened its Goodman Tsuen Wan West precinct. This revitalisation project has transformed an old textile factory site into one of Hong Kong's largest data centre and technology hubs, providing the infrastructure to power Hong Kong ahead in the digital economy.

Goodman opens one of Hong Kong’s largest data centre and technology hubs – the Goodman Tsuen Wan West precinct
Goodman opens one of Hong Kong’s largest data centre and technology hubs – the Goodman Tsuen Wan West precinct

Having acquired the disused Central Textiles factory site in 2014, Goodman worked closely with the Hong Kong authorities, electricity provider CLP Power and its global customers for years, to realise the vision of the Goodman Tsuen Wan West development. The revitalised development comprises four buildings totalling 1.6 million sq ft of space, with critical digital infrastructure that enables the continued growth of Hong Kong's data centre, technology and telecommunication industries.

In line with Hong Kong's strategy to be a prime location for technology and data centres within the Asia Pacific region, Goodman has delivered these new facilities to its customers who will benefit from cutting edge design. Each building has its own independent high-voltage power supply with high levels of resiliency to accommodate a range of high-tier data centre, IT, telecommunications and industrial uses.

The first two buildings are now completed and fully leased by two of Goodman's major global customers. The remaining two buildings are currently under construction and will complete in 2024. Overall, the precinct is 87% committed to major global data centre and technology customers.

Goodman continues its focus on being a leader in sustainability. In 2021, Goodman achieved its goal of carbon neutrality across its global operations, four years ahead of its 2025 target. The Goodman Tsuen Wan West precinct further builds on these achievements, marking Hong Kong's first development to have offset the embodied emissions from its construction. The buildings are LEED Gold pre-certified and incorporate an extensive range of sustainability initiatives including rooftop solar as well as recycling of demolition materials.

Kristoffer Harvey, CEO Greater China, Goodman Group said, "Goodman Tsuen Wan West is the latest showcase of our commitment to urban regeneration, while meeting the surging demand both locally and regionally for high-tier data centres, technology infrastructure and emissions reduction objectives. This development combines our focus on optimising our properties for people and technology, helping deliver the infrastructure shaping the development of the digital economy in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area."

For hi-res press images, please download from:
https://bit.ly/GoodmanTsuenWanWest

About Goodman Group
Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

(PRNewsfoto/嘉民集團)
(PRNewsfoto/嘉民集團)

SOURCE Goodman Group

