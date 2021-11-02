U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    -1.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9420
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,047.28
    +2,528.30 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.02
    +46.86 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Planned Divestiture of Arizona Dispensary License

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Company will maintain focus on wholesale channel as a low-cost producer of biomass

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its subsidiary, Vireo Health of Arizona, LLC ("Company"), has reached a definitive agreement with Copperstate Farms, LLC ("Copperstate"), to sell its dispensary license, all remaining inventory and equipment at its Phoenix dispensary, the Phoenix dispensary property lease and all revenue producing contracts in an all-cash transaction valued at $15.0 million. The Company expects the transaction to close later this year, pending regulatory approval.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)
Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

"For the past several months there has been significant interest on behalf of larger vertically-integrated operators to acquire our Phoenix dispensary," said Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Given our presence as a predominantly wholesale supplier of biomass in the Arizona market, our management team and board of directors felt that this transaction simplified our business during a period in which we're prioritizing resources toward the attractive opportunities we see in our other markets, especially New York and Minnesota."

The transaction also includes related cultivation licenses for both medical and adult-use, only one of which is currently operational at the Company's 18-acre outdoor farm in Amado, AZ, south of Tucson. Goodness Growth and has entered into a separate cultivation management services agreement with the acquirer which will allow the Company to continue cultivating and selling cannabis products through the medical and adult-use wholesale sales channels in Arizona. The cultivation management services agreement has an initial term of five years and will be subject to renewal for up to 20 years.

Kingsley concluded, "We originally acquired our Arizona operations in 2019, along with several other cultivation sites in the Southwestern United States, because we were attracted to strategic geographic locations with climates that were suitable for outdoor cultivation. We've since developed what we believe is one of the lowest-cost outdoor cultivation facilities in Amado, and we're pleased to continue operating that facility and servicing the wholesale market in Arizona through our management services agreement."

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information




Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vice President, Corporate Communications

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

(267) 221-4800

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "position," "continue," "will," "expects," "pending," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to current and future economic conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to psychedelics and any changes to such laws; operational, regulatory, and other risks; execution of business strategy; difficulty to forecast; conflicts of interest; liquidity and additional financing; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-planned-divestiture-of-arizona-dispensary-license-301414635.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • 10 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high risk stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now. Retail investors have poured billions of dollars into meme stocks this year as they scramble to […]

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) sheds 7.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings beat expectations on bottom line, miss on Q4 outlook

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard’s third quarter earnings results.

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

    Grab these assets before the billionaires do.

  • Zillow Will End Its Homebuying Business

    Zillow Group said Tuesday it would shut down its homebuying and selling business. The announcement follows a previous pause in the purchase of new homes through the end of the year. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Zillow to stop flipping homes for good as it stands to lose more than $550 million, will lay off a quarter of staff

    Zillow Group Inc. is calling it quits on the home-flipping business, while disclosing losses of more than $550 million on sales this year for which the company paid too much.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Tuesday, rising 2.6% through 12:15 p.m. EDT as bad news about the global semiconductor shortage continues to be interpreted as good news for Nvidia. On Monday, contract semiconductors manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) confirmed the results of its successful initial public offering, in which the company floated 55 million shares at an offer price of $47 per share. Although GlobalFoundries enjoyed no immediate "pop" from the offering (its shares actually closed the day down $0.20), those shares have since perked back up and are now trading about $56 a share.

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 4.7% Today

    Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 4.7% in trading on Tuesday after getting weak reports from Wall Street. Two analyst reports are hurting DraftKings today. The first is from Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen, who restarted coverage on the stock with an equal-weight rating and a price target of $53 per share.

  • Zillow Shuts Home-Flipping Business After Racking Up Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is pulling the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation after deciding that its pricing algorithms weren’t accurate enough to build a stable business. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Wash

  • Plug Power Has Yet to Reach Our Price Objective

    In our review of Plug Power on October 13, we included a daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG which showed a $40.77 price target. I wrote that "We continue to recommend the long side of PLUG. Continue to buy strength above $30 risking to $25.

  • Why Nio Stock Soared Today

    After a muted start to the week, electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) popped 4% Tuesday morning as investors tried to look beyond the dismal headlines that hit the stock momentarily on Monday and weighed in on the long-term prospects of the popular EV manufacturer. Investors in Nio were taken by surprise Monday when the China-based EV manufacturer reported a sharp decline in its delivery numbers for October even as arch rivals continued to race ahead. XPeng's (NYSE: XPEV) October deliveries, for example, more than tripled to 10,138 vehicles.

  • Vertex Stock Pops As This One Key Driver Leads To A Beat-And-Raise

    Vertex reported strong sales of Trikafta, its triple-pill for cystic fibrosis, leading VRTX stock to pop late Tuesday.