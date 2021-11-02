Goodness Growth Holdings to Report Third Quarter Results on November 10, 2021

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

2021-11-02
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)
Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Interested parties may register to attend the call via this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1664907.

Upon registration, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID for Goodness Growth's conference ID number 1664907. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website. A webcast replay will be made available for one year on the Company's website.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information


Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vice President, Corporate Communications

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

(267) 221-4800


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-to-report-third-quarter-results-on-november-10-2021-301413805.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

