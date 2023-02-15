GoodPop Cleans Up More Classics with Delicious New Non-Dairy Fudgy Bars

Celebrates with 1,500 mile "Stop, POP & Roll Tour" in vintage ice cream truck, kicking off on Random Acts of Kindness Day

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the award-winning better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, continues its mission to clean up classic frozen treats by launching its first line of fudgy oatmilk-based frozen dessert bars.

The four new treats—Fudge n' Vanilla Crunch, Double Chocolate Fudge, Fudge n' Caramel Crunch and Mint n' Fudge Chip—are either dipped in chocolate fudge or include fudge chips. Creamy and indulgent, these bars are just like the classic ice cream truck favorites but are non-dairy and gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, 130 calories or less and made with organic and fair-trade ingredients.

This launch comes at a time when consumers are seeking more dairy free dessert options. According to SPINS data, total dollar sales of plant-based frozen novelties (any treat on a stick, cone or sandwich) grew nearly 20% in 2022.

"We love reinventing classic nostalgic favorites with better-for-you ingredients, which means they have a much shorter, cleaner ingredient list and are allergen-friendly, but without sacrificing taste," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "With our new frozen dessert bars, we saw an opportunity to recreate another range of classic ice cream favorites with better ingredients that are delicious and good for both people and the planet."

GoodPop's fudgy bar lineup includes:

Fudge n' Vanilla Crunch : Nothing "vanilla" about it, this creamy oatmilk bar is a classic combination with smooth, decadent vanilla filling dipped in an irresistible chocolate fudge shell. Topped with organic cacao nibs, this frozen treat delivers a satisfying (and allergen-friendly) crunch.

Double Chocolate Fudge: Silky, chocolate oatmilk filling gets dipped into a rich, fudgy chocolate shell for a dairy-free treat that's nothing short of indulgent. And hint: serving size is two pops for double the goodness.

Mint n' Fudge Chip : This 80-calorie pop was "mint" to be! Sweet and minty, made with organic peppermint leaves, this creamy mint oatmilk dessert bar has fair trade cocoa chips in every bite.

Fudge n' Caramel Crunch: Take a beat and dive into the salty-sweet decadence of this chocolate and caramel oatmilk pop. Creamy salted caramel filling sweetened with fair trade molasses and organic cane sugar gets covered in a super fudgy coating, dotted with crunchy organic cacao nibs.

The bars come with four in a box and the suggested retail price is $5.99. They are available now at Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix Super Markets, and online at GoodPop.com. The bars will roll out in Whole Foods Market and other retailers across the country in the coming months. For a local store locator, click here.

To celebrate the launch, GoodPop will hit the road in its vintage Lemont ice cream truck for a 1,500-mile "Stop, POP & Roll Tour," giving away thousands of pops on a road trip from Austin to Los Angeles. The tour kicks-off February 15 – just in time for Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17 – and with stops in Austin, Albuquerque, Phoenix and Los Angeles all the while encouraging random acts of goodness. Follow the "Stop, Pop & Roll" tour here . GoodPop has also partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to cover all adoption fees on March 4 at their NKLA lifesaving center. To add to the sweetness that day, GoodPop will pop up at the center to pass out pops to employees, volunteers and the general public.

Images are available for download here .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop offers better for you frozen treats made without artificial colors, flavors and preservatives for those who crave a world of good. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B Corp and is dedicated to doing good, giving back through its Pledge Good Foundation and making people happy. www.goodpop.com.

