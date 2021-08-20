U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7950
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,789.09
    +2,283.19 (+4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Provides Warrant Exercise Instructions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") announced that the equity strike price condition contained in its UCC Warrants (CUSIP # 382410 165) (the "Warrants") was met as of July 14, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire from the Company a number of shares of the Company's Common Stock equal to 0.00001% of the Common Stock Deemed Outstanding at the time of the exercise, on the terms set forth in the Warrant Agreement (the "Warrant Agreement"), dated as of October 12, 2016, by and among the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the "Warrant Agent"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Warrant Agreement.

(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

Holders who wish to exercise the Warrant(s), in whole or in part, may do so by doing the following prior to the Expiry Time:

  1. in the case of Certificated Warrants, properly completing and duly executing the Exercise Form appearing on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificates, which is substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A;

  2. in the case of Direct Registration Warrants, providing an Exercise Form substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit B, properly completed and duly executed by the Registered Holder thereof, to the Warrant Agent; or

  3. in the case of Book-Entry Warrants, providing an Exercise Form substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit C or otherwise complying with the practices and procedures of the Depositary and its direct and indirect participants, as applicable.

Upon completion of one of the above options, please send the completed and executed Exercise Form to the Warrant Agent at the below email/address:

Email forms to ReorgInquiry@astfinancial.com or mail to:

American Stock Transfer
6201 15th Ave – 2nd Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Attn: Reorg Dept

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-216015). The SEC maintains an internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

EXHIBIT A

EXERCISE FORM

The undersigned Registered Holder of this Warrant Certificate hereby irrevocably elects to exercise the number of Warrants indicated below:

Number of Warrants:

__________________________________________



Number of Warrants Exercised:

__________________________________________


(Total number of Warrants being exercised – may be
expressed as a percentage)

The undersigned requests that the Warrant Exercise Shares be issued in the name of the undersigned Holder or as otherwise indicated below:

Name

______________________________________________

Social Security or Other Taxpayer Identification Number

Address

______________________________________________



______________________________________________


If such Warrants shall not constitute all of the Warrants represented hereby, the undersigned requests that a new Warrant Certificate of like tenor and date for the balance of the Warrants represented hereby be issued and delivered in the name of the undersigned Holder or as otherwise indicated as follows:

Name

______________________________________________

Social Security or Other Taxpayer Identification Number

Address

______________________________________________



______________________________________________


Dated: ___________________, 20_______

Signature: ____________________________


Name: ____________________________

Note: The above signature and name should correspond exactly with the name of the holder as it appears on the face of the certificate, in every particular without alteration or enlargement or any change whatsoever.

EXHIBIT B

EXERCISE FORM FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS
OF DIRECT REGISTRATION WARRANTS
(To be executed upon exercise of Warrants)

NOTE: THIS EXERCISE NOTICE MUST BE DELIVERED TO THE WARRANT AGENT, PRIOR TO 5:00 P.M., EASTERN TIME, ON OCTOBER 12, 2026.

The undersigned Registered Holder, being the holder of Direct Registration Warrants of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, issued pursuant to that certain Warrant Agreement, as dated October 12, 2016 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and among Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (the "Company"), and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the "Warrant Agent"), hereby irrevocably elects to exercise the number of Direct Registration Warrants indicated below, to acquire the number of shares of Common Stock indicated below. All capitalized terms used in this Exercise Form that are not defined herein but are defined in the Warrant Agreement shall have the meanings given to them in the Warrant Agreement.

Number of Warrants:

__________________________________________

Number of Warrants Exercised:

__________________________________________


(Total number of Warrants being exercised – may be
expressed as a percentage)

The undersigned requests that the Warrant Exercise Shares be issued in the name of the undersigned Holder or as otherwise indicated below:

Name

______________________________________________

Social Security or Other Taxpayer Identification Number

Address

______________________________________________



______________________________________________


If said number of Warrant Exercise Shares shall not be all the Warrant Exercise Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrant, the undersigned requests that a new Warrant representing the balance of such Warrant shall be issued in the name of the undersigned Holder or as otherwise indicated below and that a Warrant Statement reflecting such balance be delivered to the address indicated below:

Name

______________________________________________

Social Security or Other Taxpayer Identification Number

Address

______________________________________________



_______________________________________


Dated: ___________________, 20_______

Signature: ____________________________


Name: ____________________________

EXERCISE C

EXERCISE FORM FOR BENEFICIAL HOLDERS
HOLDING WARRANTS THROUGH THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY
TO BE COMPLETED BY DIRECT PARTICIPANT
IN THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY
(To be executed upon exercise of Warrants)

NOTE: THIS EXERCISE NOTICE MUST BE DELIVERED TO THE WARRANT AGENT, PRIOR TO 5:00 P.M., EASTERN TIME, ON OCTOBER 12, 2026.

The undersigned, being the beneficial holder of Book-Entry Warrants issued pursuant to that certain Warrant Agreement, as dated October 12, 2016 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and among Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (the "Company"), and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the "Warrant Agent") and held for its benefit through the book-entry facilities of The Depository Trust Company (the "Depositary"), hereby irrevocably elects to exercise the number of Book-Entry Warrants indicated below, to acquire the number of shares of Common Stock indicated below, pursuant to the exercise provisions of Section 4.3 of the Warrant Agreement. All capitalized terms used in this Exercise Form that are not defined herein but are defined in the Warrant Agreement shall have the meanings given to them in the Warrant Agreement.

Number of Warrants:

___________________________________________________

Number of Warrants Exercised:

___________________________________________________


(Total number of Warrants being exercised – may be
expressed as a percentage)

The undersigned requests that the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants be delivered to the account at the Depositary specified below.

THE WARRANT AGENT SHALL NOTIFY YOU (THROUGH THE CLEARING SYSTEM) OF (1) THE WARRANT AGENT'S ACCOUNT AT THE DEPOSITARY TO WHICH YOU MUST DELIVER YOUR WARRANTS, AND PAYMENT, IF ANY, ON THE EXERCISE DATE AND (2) THE ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER AND FACSIMILE NUMBER WHERE YOU CAN CONTACT THE WARRANT AGENT.

AUTHORIZED SIGNATURE:


NAME:


CAPACITY IN WHICH SIGNING:


DATED:


NAME OF PARTICIPANT:


ADDRESS:


CONTACT NAME (if different than above):


TELEPHONE (INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL CODE):


FAX (INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL CODE):


E-MAIL ADDRESS:


DEPOSITARY ACCOUNT NO.:


Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Investor Relations Contact Information:

investorrelations@goodrichpetroleum.com
832-255-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-corporation-provides-warrant-exercise-instructions-301359450.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which makes semiconductors used in video games, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, jumped 3% through 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday. You can thank the friendly analysts at Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark initiated coverage of Nvidia stock with a buy rating and a $230 price target -- 13% higher than where the stock trades now -- this morning, praising the company's performance in Wednesday's earnings release.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady income stream to supplement your Social Security payments. You could spread out your investments among stocks that generate attractive dividend income, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and those that generate slightly lower yield income but can be handy should you need to liquidate your position on short notice. Utilities, such as Southern Company (NYSE: SO), fit the bill here.

  • Dow Jones Surges From Key Level As Microsoft Fizzes Higher On This; Tesla AI Day Gains Fade

    The Dow Jones rallied from a key level Friday. Microsoft stock spiked on news, while Intel stock slipped. Tesla stock saw AI Day gains fade.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.