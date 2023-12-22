GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for GoodRx Holdings is US$11.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$6.46 suggests GoodRx Holdings is potentially 42% undervalued

Analyst price target for GDRX is US$6.90 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

How far off is GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$162.8m US$195.4m US$219.7m US$240.2m US$257.5m US$272.2m US$284.9m US$296.1m US$306.2m US$315.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 12.39% Est @ 9.34% Est @ 7.20% Est @ 5.71% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 3.06% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$151 US$169 US$176 US$179 US$178 US$175 US$170 US$164 US$158 US$151

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.7b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$316m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$5.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$2.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$4.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.5, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GoodRx Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.085. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GoodRx Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For GoodRx Holdings, we've compiled three fundamental items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with GoodRx Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GDRX's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

