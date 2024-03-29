This GoodRx Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of GoodRx Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GDRX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GoodRx Holdings

The Interim CEO & Principal Operating Officer Scott Wagner made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$677k worth of shares at a price of US$5.26 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.10. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Scott Wagner bought 182.90k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$5.37. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does GoodRx Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. GoodRx Holdings insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GoodRx Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think GoodRx Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with GoodRx Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

