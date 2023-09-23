Goodwill hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate new location on Sept. 26

A coming soon sign marks the future site of Goodwill Northern Michigan Petoskey at 2154 Anderson Road, which is expected to open in late September.

PETOSKEY — Goodwill Northern Michigan is opening its new store in Petoskey, a short distance from its old location.

The store's new location is at 2154 Anderson Road. A ribbon cutting will be open to the public at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the new location before the store opens at 9 a.m.

The store in Bear Creek Plaza will be open until Sept. 24, and neither location will be open Sept. 25 to prepare for the move.

According to a press release, moving the store into a location owned by Goodwill rather than operating out of a leased space will allow the store to hire more employees. Additionally, there will be a new covered drop-off area for quick and easy donation.

“Opening the new store up the road from our old location will be a great improvement in many ways. Donating in our new covered donation area will be more convenient, quicker and easier. Thrifting in the new store will be lighter and brighter,” said Robert Randall, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Chief Operating Officer said in the release. “We’re looking forward to expanding our impact in this vital community.”

Goodwill has operated in Petoskey for 15 years.

For more information, visit goodwillnmi.org.

