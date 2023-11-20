Goodwin Insiders Added UK£2.13m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Goodwin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Richard Goodwin for UK£633k worth of shares, at about UK£46.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£52.10. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£2.1m for 46.40k shares. On the other hand they divested 14.24k shares, for UK£744k. Overall, Goodwin insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Goodwin Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Goodwin. In total, insiders sold UK£744k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Executive Director Bernard Rafe Goodwin bought UK£107k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Goodwin

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Goodwin insiders own about UK£44m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Goodwin Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Goodwin, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Goodwin and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

