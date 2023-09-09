Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.575

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of October to £0.575. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.4%.

Goodwin's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 103% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Goodwin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.353 total annually to £1.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Goodwin has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Goodwin will make a great income stock. While Goodwin is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Goodwin that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

