Is Goodwin PLC's (LON:GDWN) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Goodwin's (LON:GDWN) stock is up by 9.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Goodwin's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Goodwin is:

14% = UK£17m ÷ UK£119m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Goodwin's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Goodwin's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Goodwin's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Goodwin's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.1% in the same 5-year period.

LSE:GDWN Past Earnings Growth January 17th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Goodwin's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Goodwin Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Goodwin has a three-year median payout ratio of 57% (which means it retains 43% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Goodwin has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Goodwin's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Goodwin and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

