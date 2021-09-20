U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    -45.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,004.00
    -458.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,210.75
    -115.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.20
    -30.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    -0.87 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.43
    +5.74 (+30.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0066 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7640
    -0.1310 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,778.38
    -3,314.18 (-6.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.87
    -109.66 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.92
    -80.72 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Goodyear Announces Offering Of €300 Million European Senior Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear") (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has commenced a private offering to eligible purchasers of €300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028.

The Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber Company)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain of its senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes. The issuance and sale of the notes is subject to market and other customary closing conditions.

GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its 3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, the completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for GEBV's general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise make them available to a retail investor in the EEA or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

This announcement is directed solely at, (x) persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (iii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order and (y) any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact on us of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company acquisition; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; a labor strike, work stoppage or other similar event at the company or its joint ventures; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; work stoppages, financial difficulties or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-announces-offering-of-300-million-european-senior-notes-301380215.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall Amid Fed, China Risks; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.4% at the open, with raw materials leading the decline as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Base metals including copper also fell as the dollar rose before

  • Dow futures drop 300 points as China property fears grow

    MARKET SNAPSHOT U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 300 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • European stocks follow Asia lower on property market jitters

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 11.2%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.