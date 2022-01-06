HERE and Goodyear enable predictive tire maintenance

Goodyear to integrate HERE location services in its one-stop fleet management solution.

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that its location services are being integrated into the Goodyear Total Mobility one-stop fleet management solution. The solution offers a suite of vehicle-to-fleet operation management tools that are fully customizable.

The one-stop fleet management solution combines data from Goodyear’s Tire Pressure



Monitoring System (TPMS) with HERE location services. Goodyear TPMS is an advanced sensor and predictive algorithm solution that helps fleets avoid up to 90% of tire-related breakdowns. With HERE location services, fleet operators and Goodyear service providers in Europe can localize a vehicle in need of service or road assistance within a few meters and navigate them to the nearest maintenance station. In addition, Goodyear has been using the HERE SDK (Software Development Kit) to provide a mobile application for commercial drivers.

The HERE SDK is a set of programming interfaces that gives access to the rich portfolio of HERE services, such as in-vehicle navigation, traffic alerts, transit information and fleet management features. The HERE SDK provides vector maps in over 190 countries and in 60 languages with optimized map data size for minimized download latency, fast response times, while scaling to a high degree of fidelity. Map customization tools enable various adjustments, such as highlighting of important objects on a map by changing colors and icons, as well as editing dynamic properties of cartography objects including buildings, roads and land use.

The HERE SDK mapping, routing and search functions incorporate truck specific road information, vehicle regulations and points of interest. HERE Routing also enables fleet managers to deliver optimized navigation routes incorporating the attributes of the roadway, legal and physical restrictions and adjusted road hierarchy and topology.

“HERE location technology is bringing clear added value to our Goodyear Total Mobility customers. In the daily fleet operations, every minute counts and being able to locate a vehicle in a timely and precise manner is key to minimizing downtime. In case of a service need, this can be managed in a user-friendly manner – via a mobile application for both drivers and dispatchers. Working with HERE allows us to offer state-of-the art data solutions that drive efficient and sustainable results,” said Grégory Boucharlat, Vice President for Commercial Europe at Goodyear.

“We are proud to be working with one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers and mobility providers. By integrating our advanced data and location services into Goodyear’s easy-to-use solutions, we contribute to building a safer, more efficient and cleaner world,” said Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. Goodyear Dunlop Europe’s range of tires for commercial vehicles, buses and coaches includes more than 400 different tires covering in excess of 55 sizes. Many of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers fit tires from Goodyear as standard, including DAF, Iveco, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Trucks, Scania and Volvo Trucks. Goodyear also supplies tires to all major trailer manufacturers. With FleetFirst, which includes the TruckForce service network, ServiceLine24h roadside assistance, FleetOnlineSolutions (an internet-based tyre and fleet management system) and Goodyear retreading services, Goodyear provides one of the broadest ranges of fleet-efficiency services in the industry. For more information on Goodyear and its products, visit www.truck.goodyear.eu ,

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www./360.here.com .

