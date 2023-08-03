U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

Goodyear (GT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Goodyear (GT) reported $4.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of -$0.34 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of -6.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -326.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tire units - Americas: 20.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.23 million.

  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire: 8.2 million versus 8.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire: 11.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.72 million.

  • Tire units - Total: 40.8 million versus 44.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.94 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific: $587 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $618.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa: $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Goodyear here>>>

Shares of Goodyear have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

